Meta is rolling out Horizon OS v81, the latest major update for Quest. The update focuses on Home personalization, the new Windows 11 remote desktop, and reducing friction tl entering Meta’s Horizon Worlds social VR platform.

The News

The new Immersive Home experience is getting a customization bump, now allowing Quest users to pin windowed apps and choose from new scenic environments.

The v81 update also includes a redesigned Passthrough Home, which lets you do the same in mixed reality, like anchor apps in physical surroundings so you can keep Spotify on your dresser, Photos on your wall, and WhatsApp on your desk. You can place objects in Passthrough too, like an avatar mirror or a portal to ‘Horizon Central’the Horizon Worlds hub.

In v81, Horizon Central has also been completely rebuilt, now supporting more users in a larger, more detailed space and featuring faster travel between destinations. It also introduces a digital storefront for avatar items and a new Arena for live concerts, comedy shows, and sports events.

Image courtesy Meta

v81 also introduces the new ‘Mixed Reality Link’ function, which was built in collaboration with Microsoft to bring Windows 11 and Windows 365 to Quest. Essentially a remote desktop, Mixed Reality Link supports multiple virtual monitors for both VR and MR workflows. What’s more, future Windows 11 PCs will include Mixed Reality Link by default.

Other highlights include Full Passthrough, which lets players quickly view their real-world surroundings while in apps like Beat Saber, and Shareable Links for VR photos and videos via the Horizon mobile app.

Users can also open up to 12 app windows simultaneously, enjoy a streamlined Welcome Screen, and take advantage of Universal Resize and Ratio Locking for better display control.

To see the gamut of Home changes coming to v81, check out YouTuber ‘Virtual Moose’s’ video below:

Like all Quest software updates, Horizon OS v81 is rolling out gradually, so make sure to check your OS version in-headset to see whether you’ve received the update. You can check out the full release notes here.

SEE ALSO
'Titan Isles' Review – A Good Bullet Hell Shooter Missing The Magic of 'Windlands'

My Take

Having remote connectivity to Windows 11 is cool, and so is the ability to more thoughtfully decorate your Home in VR and MR modes. Still, I think the real meat of the update is how Meta is bringing Quest users closer to Horizon Worlds, love it or hate it.

It’s been a long-term strategy that I think is finally paying off. Okay, it’s probably not actually generating a meaningful profit right now, even with its rake of digital item sales, but it’s moving in that direction.

Image courtesy Meta

Meta has made some pretty big strides in the past few years. Starting in 2023, a new wave of first-party games made way for even more detailed user-generated content, which can even be done with AI generation nowadays—cutting down the time and difficulty level of producing your own environment.

Arguably the biggest leap in solidifying Horizon Worlds’ position as the de facto social VR platform on Quest is Meta’s new Horizon Engine though, which purportedly speeds up World loading and allows “well over 100” users in a single space. That may not be a big deal for casual user-generated worlds, but it does affect branded live events: comedy shows, sports, immersive film screenings, etc.

I see it a bit like having a more comfortable headstrap. You can put up with the default flappy headstrap, sure, but it creates subconscious friction to donning the headset the next time around. Meta lowering user friction to Horizon Worlds is basically the same thing, which could mean the difference between a user showing up to Horizon Worlds once in every blue moon to multiple times per week for events and hang-outs.

Meta hasn’t released user statistics, so I can’t say for sure, although the fact that Horizon Worlds hasn’t been quietly abandoned of otherwise put on the back burner at this point says to me that Meta is making headway in growing its user base.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • joe

    As a almost daily user, I have to report that the experience in Horizon Worlds has degraded over the last months. Here to mention is the so called mute bug, also sound completely disappearing every 10 seconds if not moving constantly and random crashes of instances (all of it experienced just yesterday). This led to my community moving more and more to VRChat. I hope there will be a major improvement with the new engine.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      According to an Andrew Bosworth memo, Meta/MRL just reorganized some of their project groups leadership, so some casualties are to be expected.:

      Vishal Shah: Metaverse -> VP AI products/Meta Superintelligence Labs
      Ryan Cairns: VR hardware, HorizonOS -> Metaverse, HorizonOS
      Gabriel Aul: Horizon Worlds -> Metaverse
      "new leader" Saxs Person: ??? -> Horizon Worlds

      Maybe this was a typo and this is really Michael Saxs Persson, who until recently was an Executive Vice President at Epic, and apparently involved with their metaverse ambitions. Given that Meta is shifting the focus of Horizon Worlds more and more to the version running on mobile phones to hunt Epic's Fortnite, the by far most successful "virtual world" now also successfully offering non-gaming activities like concerts, that would be a logical hire.

  • Arno van Wingerde

    I agree with the video review: de new home is nice but the backgrounds are still low-res. I guess Meta does not like to compete with Apple or so? Because Quest3 can do better….
    More variation in homes would be nice too, but would be lower on my priorities: first give me a decent VR UI.
    I had hoped I could nail my apps screen to the wall, preferably without the Horizon worlds shit, but of course that would be Meta giving the users what they want, so totally against Meta policy….

  • Stephen Bard

    We had been led to believe that the new Immersive Home and its handful of background scenes would be higher resolution than the previous homes, but it is not. The only improvement is that you can walk/glide through the entire space, but it also has some annoying floating chair icons showing where your avatar can sit. There is a fun new window on one wall that shows all Instagram photos/videos in good AI converted 3D. The best result of having v81 installed is that you can finally use the amazing Hyperscspe Capture app to make incredibly perfect digital replicas of any indoor or outdoor space. v81 is also supposed to add your Oculus PCVR apps to the regular standalone Library, but I don't see that feature yet.

  • Nothing to see here

    Hey Meta, perhaps allow users to create custom homes in Horizon Worlds? That would allow for a vast array of choices for homes and also generate a lot of good will towards Horizon Worlds, which is something it desperately needs.

    • Stephen Bard

      The Horizon Desktop Editor on your PC is due to evolve into the Meta Horizon Studio any day now, which will allow you to use AI to generate and iterate very elaborate spaces in minutes and add objects either from AI or downloaded from Sketchfab, etc. These Horizon Worlds spaces could essentially be the same as our beloved Oculus PC Custom Homes that Meta arbitrarily cancelled a few years ago.

  • sfmike

    Horizon Worlds would be OK if it wasn't the most boring place on the planet overrun by out of control little foul mouthed kids. And it's META so make sure you don't offend anyone as the thought police bots are always in the background.

    • ichigo

      The duality of your comments confuses me.

      "out of control little foul mouthed kids"

      When you react to them they do it more. I find brushing it off or laughing at them tends to calm them down. But in the era of high censorship with most countries in the E.U. Group and U.K. having no Free speech and " "hate" " speech laws i can see why when online anonymously they push boundaries.

      "make sure you don't offend anyone as the thought police bots"

      Well calling out that you don't like mean words etc will bring about silly thought police bots…Its like moaning about mean people and "harmful" content online. Then the government steps in with online "safety" act. That they then use to ban/censor grassroot movements that use online communication (that go against the one way leaning institutions like universities and civil services) …yay democracy…

  • xyzs

    And it's changing again for v83 with a visionOS new look lol

    I really wish meta does a clean, homogeneous OS with a solid UI.
    And why everything is always so flat, they could make buttons slighting 3d and all, but they stick the paper flat surfaces…

    Drop your horizon world insistence, people want a clean OS with their apps of choice to run, bought through an app store that feature curated clean and decent apps/games.
    The current store looks like scam marketplace, with any submitted crap is on the front page, and quality games are hidden.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    Things people love and would like to have more often together:

    Horizon World, constantly pushed into their feed
    Windows 11, now with forced ads, AI and Microsoft accounts
    – Puppies
    – Pizza

    Meta hasn’t released user statistics,

    I wonder why

    so I can’t say for sure, although the fact that Horizon Worlds hasn’t been quietly abandoned or otherwise put on the back burner at this point says to me that Meta is making headway in growing its user base.

    That's a little bit euphemistic: they haven't shot me yet, so they must love me.