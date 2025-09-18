Today at Connect, Meta said it’s rolling out an updated version of the engine that powers Horizon Worlds. The new tech will purportedly speed up loading of Horizon Worlds spaces and allow “well over 100” users in a single space.

The new tech, which Meta is calling the ‘Horizon Engine’ is said to be replacing the original foundation of Horizon Worlds which was based on Unity. The engine has been rebuilt with the goals of Horizon Worlds in mind—namely, enabling players to hop between interconnected social spaces.

Meta says the new system can increase loading times for Worlds spaces by four times, making jumping between different spaces more seamless. The improved performance also means that Worlds experiences can now host more than 100 players simultaneously, which is more than five times as many as the previous limit.

Meta says it has also rebuilt ‘Horizon Home’ using the new engine, which is the default space you see when you put on Quest. This purportedly brings improved visual quality and some functionality upgrades, like being able to pin apps to the walls for quick access.

The changes to Horizon Home appear to move Meta one step closer to merging Horizon Home and Horizon Worlds together. Now, running on the same engine, the space will also allow users to pin portals to various Worlds spaces for quick access.

At Connect, Meta also announced that it is working on an ‘agentic editor’ for Horizon Worlds called Meta Horizon Studio. While the company has already released AI features that allow creators to generate various assets for building Worlds experiences, the new agentic editor melds multiple tools together under a chat-based interface.

Image courtesy Meta

The new tool allows creators to build new Worlds experiences by asking for additions and changes in natural language, like ‘change the style to sci-fi’, or ‘add a new character that’s a talking bear who is lost and wants the player to help them get home’.

Meta Horizon Studio will be rolling out in beta in the near future, the company says.

Update (September 18th, 2025): A previous version of this article said the new Horizon Engine could support “up to 100” concurrent users. Meta has since more clearly said the engine can support “well over 100” concurrent users. This article has been updated to reflect that new understanding.

  • Hussain X

    "Meta says the new system can increase loading times for Worlds spaces by four times, making jumping between different spaces more seamless."

    I think you meant decrease/speed up lol.

  • Rupert Jung

    It's not about loading times. It's about the horrible artstyle. Just can't stand this forced happiness.

    • scottosaur

      Even aside from that, it's just bland and joyless. The avatars look like low-budget CGI cartoons, but I think that would be forgivable if the environments were worth visiting. But everything is so ugly and janky. Interactions feel off. Text and signs look awful, even in "official" worlds.

      I fire it up every few months out of curiosity and visit a handful of popular "worlds" and never see a reason to want to go back.

  • ZarathustraDK

    Stop trying to make that Pixar-knockoff/"Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints propaganda animation"-artstyle a thing.

  • Clamtastic

    Is anyone actually using Horizon Worlds as the primary thing they do in their Quest headset? I always felt that Meta put the cart before the horse on this app. They should have tried a lot of things to see which is popular and then poured resources into that one. Instead they focused on a lot of very low resolution, not fun content. Google would have canceled the whole project years ago.