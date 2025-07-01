Meta recently unveiled Oakley Meta HSTN, the company’s latest smart glasses created in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica. Now, data miner and serial leaker ‘Luna’ has obtained images of what appears to be Meta’s next pair of smart glasses, this time including a built-in display and wrist-worn controller.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported in January that Meta was working on two new pairs of smart glasses: a sportier unit styled by Oakley—officially confirmed last month—and a high-end pair, codenamed ‘Hypernova’, which features a built-in display and gesture control thanks to the an electromyography (EMG) based wrist-worn controller.

Gurman’s report alleged that Hypernova is slated to debut sometime this year, priced between $1,000 and $1,400. With the discovery of images and tutorials by Luna, it’s possible Meta is in the final stages of prepping for launch.

Luna posted a number of images and videos on X, including what appears to be product photos of Meta Hypernova and its wristband controller, codenamed ‘Ceres’.

Ostensibly mined from recent Meta firmware releases, Luna says glasses will be named ‘Meta Celeste’.

Provided the ‘Meta Celeste’ naming scheme is final, it would suggest Meta is pitching solo, and not cross-promoting like it does with Ray-Ban Meta or Oakley Meta glasses. Notably, ‘Celeste’ isn’t a name used by any of the French-Italian conglomerate’s various eyewear sub-brands.

As seen in action with Meta’s Orion AR glasses prototype, the controller uses EMG to detect gestures, such as pinching and hand rotation for UI selection—something touch and voice input can’t really do that well. The version of the device below looks nearly identical, although it seems to be from a new tutorial.

Among Luna’s trove of data, the leaker also appears to have found a number of videos and text from the device’s tutorial:

“Time for some magic! Did you know you can control your glasses display with your hands? Let’s learn how. When your band detects a gesture, you’ll feel a buzz on your wrist. Let’s start by selecting something. Quickly tap your index finger to your thumb and release.”

Meta Ceres EMG Wristband (FP Recording) pic.twitter.com/vDOYUtVnxY — Luna (@Lunayian) June 30, 2025

What’s more, Luna’s digging has come up with an alleged mini-game, called ‘Hypertrail’, that looks to make use of the device’s controller and single display for a Galaga-inspired game that could leverage the user’s physical location in some way.

At least in the early firmware, Meta Hypernova (Celeste preliminary) seems to have a built-in mini-game called Hypertrail. Looking over the assets, it may be inspired by Galaga or similar but also involve the user’s location in some way. pic.twitter.com/TYEb8gYANJ — Luna (@Lunayian) July 1, 2025

Luna appears to be coming up with more supporting images, videos and text related to Hypernova and Ceres. We’ll update this piece with more info as it arrives.