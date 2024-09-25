Meta today revealed a prototype of its first pair of AR glasses, codenamed Orion. The glasses are impressively compact, have a class-leading field-of-view, but also relies on a wireless compute unit that goes in your pocket.

Although Meta has been selling its Ray-Ban smartglasses for several years now, the company hasn’t actually shown any glasses-sized device with a display—until now.

Meta says it has been working on Orion for years to make something that’s truly glasses-sized, while still retaining a wide field-of-view, and the performance necessary to drive the display and processing.

The purported 70 degree field-of-view is class-leading for something in this form-factor, but still small compared to typical VR headsets. In order to achieve this wide field-of-view, the company says it had to use silicon carbide for its lenses instead of glass or polymer. From the description, it sounds like the Orion AR glasses are using a diffractive waveguide, with silicon carbide as the underlying medium. While other glasses have used diffractive waveguides, using silicon carbide as the underlying medium allows for a higher refractive index, allowing light to be directed into a wider field-of-view.

Image courtesy Meta

Achieving this properly glasses-sized device does require a bit of a ‘cheat’—much of the headset’s computing power is off-loaded into a compute unit designed to slip into your pocket. However, the company has made the compute puck wireless which eliminates a core complaint: the bothersome cable that would have to run from the glasses to the puck.

Image courtesy Meta

While the glasses are said to handle core capabilities like head-tracking, the compute puck takes on the work of rendering the content. Off-loading that rendering power to the puck means the headset can not only be smaller, but cooler too, relieving the key issue of heat dissipation on such a compact device.

SEE ALSO
Quest 'Augments' Feature for Concurrent AR Apps Needs More Time to Cook, Says Meta CTO

And Orion leans on yet another device to complete its experience: a wristband loaded with sensors. The EMG wristband can detect subtle movements of the user’s hand and fingers, allowing for precise input without the users needing to hold their hands up in front of them.

Image courtesy Meta

Meta is also making sure that AI is built-in from the start, allowing functionality similar to Meta Ray-Ban, but with the benefit of a display.

With a 70 degree field-of-view, immersive content isn’t the focus. Instead, the underlying OS and capabilities are leaning mostly into flat panels and spatial computing.

Meta is clear that the Orion glasses are still just a prototype, but “not a research prototype”. That means the company actually thinks it can bring a comparable device to market—using these very technologies. The company says it will be mostly using the device internally to continue to hone its size, performance, and cost.

Image courtesy Meta

“While Orion won’t make its way into the hands of consumers, make no mistake: This is not a research prototype. It’s the most polished product prototype we’ve ever developed—and it’s truly representative of something that could ship to consumers. Rather than rushing to put it on shelves, we decided to focus on internal development first, which means we can keep building quickly and continue to push the boundaries of the technology and experiences,” the company wrote in its Orion announcement.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • ViRGiN

    Looking good!

  • The most exciting announcement at Meta Connect… together with Camera Access for us developers!

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      It provides a template not only for AR glasses, but also lighter HMDs. One problem with reducing weight is that the sensors need to stay on the HMD, and due to their huge bandwidth needs, so must the signal processing.The Bigscreen avoids this by using only the most essential sensors and no cameras, allowing all data to be send to the PC over USB. Orion puts (only) the compute for sensor data processing onto the HMD, sending tracking results and preprocessed/compressed images to the compute puck, which then returns a rendered video stream.

      One can easily imagine a small, closed microOLED VR HMD like the Beyond, but including a similar set of sensors plus signal processor. Connected to either a similar compute puck worn at the belt, or with a halo strap using the compute pack as counter balance, or only the light HMD connected wirelessly to a computerY

      You'd get a single HMD with multiple possible configurations. Either as a well balanced, head worn standalone. Or like Beyond with a simple strap and a belt worn compute that could be faster/heavier than what could be comfortably worn on the head, but together still mobile. Or wirelessly connected to a fast VR PC for maximum performance. A modular design, allowing for more use cases and choice regarding weight, comfort and performance.

  • Ondrej

    Very impressive achievement, but 70 deg FOV may be still be below the minimum viable threshold for consumers.

    Wireless puck is a huge problem, because doing raw video at resolution and framerate needed in XR is only possible with high frequency connection, but that requires line of sight and is not reliable.

    Using normal wifi frequency range solves LoS and reliability problem, but it's an order of magnitude lower bandwidth than what's needed.
    So I assume they temporally compress the rendered video like in Air Link etc.
    If true then it's kinda crazy that native mode is already compressed.

  • ApocalypseShadow

    These I like. That's tech moving forward. Not backward. AR in small form. Good job.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    I'm impressed. Orion is mostly what I expected, but in a sleeker form than I dared to hope for. If they sold them and I had a huge pile of money to spare, I'd buy one not only experimentation, but actual productivity use, where 70° FoV should be fine. My sole issue is the "less than 100g" weight, aka more than 90g. My prescripton glasses weigh 31g and I dislike the pressure on my nose enough to wear them only while driving, otherwise preferring a slightly blurry world. So three times that weight sounds uncomfortable.

    While in glasses most weight comes from the lenses, on Orion the heavy batteries most likely sit at the the end of the arms, reducing discomfort with better weight balance between nose bridge and ears. Squeezing the tech into less than 100g is quite a feat, significantly reducing it even harder, so maybe AR glasses should adopt the custom face pads from the 127g Bigscreen Beyond for comfort.

    Not as one massive block of foam like on Beyond, instead two 5mm wide ridges, one sitting on cheeks and nose, the other on the brows, hidden behind Orion's thick frame. And not closed from frame to face, but held against the face on slightly downwards stilts, making it mostly invisible to both the person wearing it and others. This could provide at least 20 times the contact surface for weight distribution compared to Orion's regular sized nose pads. No need to custom 3D print them, bendable wire encased in soft plastic with a thin foam layer should allow everyone to quickly fit it exactly onto their face.

  • rabs

    Would be interesting to know the battery life of the glasses.

  • xyzs

    I am curious to see how the display compares to the Lumus Maximus.

    Anyway, here is the product Meta truly cares about.

    I wish them success before Apple release their Apple Vision Unlimited AR glasses.