It’s been the same basic story for more than a decade now: wearing a VR headset is easy, but not as easy as simply looking at a monitor. While a lot has changed since the early days, Meta admits Quest developers should be making their VR games more bite-sized to work around the inherent friction of putting on a headset.

The release of Quest 3S in late 2024 brought with it a change in the platform’s core demographic. Quest users are typically younger now, and tend to spend more money on in-app purchases, which has led to the rise in free-to-play titles like Gorilla TagAnimal Company, and Yeeps—all of them regulars on Quest’s weekly top-earners chart.

Now, Meta is getting a little more specific on how developers can find success since the big demographic shift, offering up some rare insight into Quest user behavior in a recent developer blogpost. And it’s all about keeping games snackable.

Meta Quest 3S | Image courtesy Meta

Meta says Quest games should be “not too short to deliver value, not too long to make it infeasible, and just right for most people’s typical day-to-day use,” meaning developers should be building VR games that are optimized for 20-40 minutes of gameplay, which Meta calls the “Goldilocks Zone.”

Keeping VR sessions short(er) but not too short lets users more easily pop out of games without feeling like they’re quitting in the middle of something, Meta says, and also keep them from feeling ill effects of extended VR sessions.

While Quest 3’s internal battery can easily serve up to 2 hours of gameplay, Meta says it also comes down to the headset’s form factor and friction that comes along with it. Putting on the headset, making sure it’s dialed in for comfort, having your controllers charged—all barriers to entry that could make you think twice before playing.

Image courtesy Meta

“For example, mobile-style short loop gameplay is too short to justify the effort of donning the headset, but hour-long objectives are likely to be too exhausting for all but the most enthusiastic players,” Meta says.

On the 20-minute low end of the spectrum, Meta says the “perception of value drives satisfaction with the session,” i.e. if it’s a really good 20 minutes, you’ll be more likely to forgive Quest for being, well, a one pound computer on your face.

In our research, we have found that sessions lasting less than 15-20 minutes are viewed as less enjoyable than 20+ minute sessions, with an extreme drop-off in enjoyment occurring below 15-20 minutes.

In surveys with users who have ended sessions early, we observe common themes of high friction to starting a session (e.g. physical setup, donning effort, anticipation of post-session work).

Headset friction means sessions “must be long enough to deliver on a satisfying amount of progress, engagement or entertainment to validate the decision to engage with VR,” Meta says.

Additionally, Meta revealed it discovered the 40-minute threshold from both “observations of behavior with the majority of VR users, as well as research into when and why users end sessions.”

In fact, most users’ sessions are typically under 40 minutes and longer sessions don’t tend to add to enjoyment after ~40 minutes.

While longer sessions are possible, they are best thought of as special occasions for users. Most people simply don’t have the time or the energy for 40+ minute sessions on a day-to-day basis.

That said, Meta isn’t usually this forthright with Quest’s inherent issues; the company admits to developers that “[l]ong sessions can be physically uncomfortable,” and that “VR is known to cause eye strain and motion sickness, especially in users who are new to the medium.”

What’s more, Meta says that many current VR experiences “require social isolation, physically separating users from others in their physical space.”

Image courtesy Meta

Granted, Meta is talking directly to developers here, although it still feels oddly candid. That said, as someone who’s followed Meta’s VR ambitions from its 2014 Oculus acquisition to today, I can say this: like all major corporations, Meta rarely ever points to its own defects unless it has a solution to sell.

And that might just be a wholly new XR headset, which could be coming as early as next year, reportedly including a new thin and light glasses-like form factor and tethered compute puck.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Rudl Za Vedno

    So Meta is now recommending 20-40 minutes of gameplay session? Translation, say goodbye to real VR games and say welcome to "TikTokification" of VR… As much as I appreciate Meta for keeping VR alive it's becoming pure poison for us VR users coming from PC and XBoX/PS playgrounds. Zuck is basically showing middle finger and abandoning all of us in hopes of TikTockers coming to Meta. I've got a bad feeling that's not gonna work. It might well happen to alienate current VR user base, who has enough disposable income, and at the same time fail to attract targeted masses of young gamers used to mobile gaming. I hope not, but the way new VR policies are forming, this is very real danger and could push VR adoption in another decade long sleeping cycle.

    • Humanoid

      That 20-40 minutes is still too long for people that don't care for games, which is the majority of humans. Yes, TikTokification is what is happening with PICO which is also owned by ByteDance, but both companies are stupid to waste resources on games while willfully neglecting all the wonderful things that can be done with VR!

      • ichigo

        what's your definition of caring for games? Does someone playing candy crush count? Does someone who played pong in their youth count?

    • ichigo

      its not mobile gamers it is mobile phone users they want. You see this in every advert they do and who they decide to show with the headset. Its NOT the core users who they represent in adverts and appeal to. In fact the palpable hate for "toxic gamers" seeps out of all PR and staff at META. But I guess this could be HR employing people of a certain kind that's pushing the corporation in their direction. I wonder where the HQ is….?

    • Steven Williamson

      And the game must be in portrait mode, using only the center of your FOV, so it has the same feel as tiktok video.

    • VR5

      As a consumer, you can play what you want for as long as you want. As a dev, you can make whatever game you want to make.

      Meta is just being realistic here and state what you need to do to find a large audience and turn a profit. Reality is often not nice, so it's fair if you don't like that.

      But they also point out that this sad state of affairs is due to form factor, which in the long run is solvable. But if you want to make money now, with the hardware we have, Meta is unfortunately right.

      Denying this won't change reality.

  • Octogod

    That said, as someone who’s followed Meta’s VR ambitions from its 2014 Oculus acquisition to today, I can say this: like all major corporations, Meta rarely ever points to its own defects unless it has a solution to sell.

    And that might just be a wholly new XR headset, which could be coming as early as next year, reportedly including a new thin and light glasses-like form factor and tethered compute puck.

    Well said.

    This is Meta laying the foundation for their big pivot to XR. They wouldn't share negative data like this, unless it was seeding the natural comparison against a device that can be used significantly longer.

  • Clamtastic

    20 to 40 minutes sounds about right. Game sessions can be longer if a regular gaming controller is used rather than the VR paddles. Waving your arms around tires you out faster than sitting comfortably with your controller in your lap. Stop thinking of a VR headset as requiring a fully interactive experience with your arms. There is a reason why every game controller now looks pretty much the same. It's the most ergonomic way to control a 3D game.

    • polysix

      Your clearly have only been playing standalone trash on crap systems like quests. Get on GT7 on PSVR2 you can play all night without issue. It's both super immersive and compelling, something you can't say for Quest crap.

      Also stop telling us how to stop thinking of VR, VR is what it is meant to be, it's META who are trying to change the rules to suit their own needs (not for the good of VR)

      • Clamtastic

        VR is so unpopular it is constantly on the verge of being canceled. Compare it to the success of 3D video games. VR could be a fantastically immersive display for every game on the market. Instead it is an experiment in which you have to grab your gun that is dangling at your waist that is actually inside your body because of the angle your seat is reclining. It is a genius technology being applied by business school drop outs. I flat out love VR but am sick to death of these weird user interfaces that keep getting shoved down our throats without even the option of ditching it and going with a standard controller.

      • Clamtastic

        Second reply because you mentioned Sony’s PSVR. The original PSVR was pretty great despite its hardware limitations. The PSVR2 should have been the next leap forward. It’s specs were really exciting but the implementation was a complete fail due to its extremely small, practically non-existent, sweet spot so the edges of the video are constantly out of focus. This has to do with the optics and is not related to the foviated rendering which is one of its best features. Whenever a new expedition is available in No Man’s Sky, I put on my PSVR2 and play one of the greatest VR games ever created. After a couple of hours of playing, I have to stop due to the eye strain. I do have vision correction lenses for the PSVR2 (as I do for the Quest 3) but this is not related to that.

        • Dalibor Skalník

          I have PSVR2 and love the NMS VR. I also have correction lenses and I'm aware of the sweet spot problem. But it can be mitigated by wearing the goggles properly. I've played 3hour No Man's Sky sessions many times and I still could go on.

    • ichigo

      I'm loving UEVR MOD the best vr experience i have had was with 6DOF 3D and an Xbox controller with my rtx 5090. And I have been saying for ages the waving your arms about is too gimmicky. There is a tried and true gaming method that everyone is accustomed to. BUT It works in games where it's used minimal like reaching for a door. NOT where they want you use a sword and climb with your arms in VR. Am not saying it can't work there will and are isolated niche games where waving a sword around for 20min sessions will be fun for most people.

      But its not what most content should be IMO. But i play 99% of my games sat down in vr as well so might be biased. So i will point to the fact the games that are selling are the ones the kids are flocking too and it's the ones where you wave your arms about. If you want change to meta narrative start buying games to de-list these.

      • Clamtastic

        The thing I most wish for is that Sony would make it such that every single game on the PS 6 can be played on a PSVR 3 with a standard controller. This way the devs have to do zero work other than tuning to make their games VR capable. It’s like every game comes pre-modded for VR. If devs want to cater to the arm wavers, they still can. That would definitely cement VR as part of gaming since it would just be a display. Unreal could do the same thing with the games developed with its engine. I see this as a total slam-dunk for VR.

        • ichigo

          The UEVR mod proved they have already the tools installed in their code it just needs to be enabled. But that's just for Unreal Engine games. The games i have played with it have small issues that i over look. But would the normie gamers on consoles? I would guess they would need at least 3+ people to smooth it out. Maybe this is just too much to ask.

          i do see an easy route and that's Sony forcing every game to project natively to VR headset even if it breaks the vision of the game. And then doing some open community mod thing to smooth it out. But i don't think that would go down well with the suits. UEVR is one guy with help on github. And it basically force ticks native projection to VR then you have profiles that smooth some games out. But if not just take a chance and see if its still playable. Uncouple camera, zoom in/out more etc.

          Sony could do similar. But its fantasy. I think PCVR is the only space for this as it's open by nature. So i say Steam should see UEVR and run with it!

    • NL_VR

      If you play a game made tone plated with a controller.
      I wouldnt want dedicated "VR Games" to be made even considered using a controller.

      i can play for 6 hours straight.
      not all games make you waving your arms all the time.

      I honestly think if people find it to tiresome to move their body all naturally there is something wrong.
      people live their lives the wrong way.

      • Peter vasseur

        It’s called lazy.

  • Kfir Even

    After 10 years they finally figured it out…

  • polysix

    OH just STFU META.. it's clear you no longer give 2 f's for VR. Maybe on the crappy low binocular overlap, battery weighted, LCD crap that you pass for HMDs these days 20 mins is all anyone can stomach, not least of which as the content is so non compelling due to the mobile chipset and washed out contrast, but for me on PSVR2 (on PS5 PRO OR PC) I can stay in it for 4-6 hours no problem playing PROPER VR like GT7, RE Village etc.

    I've had 7 hmds going back to the rift DK2 (then vive, CV1, PSVR1 Quest 2, Quest Pro, PSVR2 etc), and the ones I hated were the quests. Whether for PCVR or (not that I ever seriously used it as it was so crap) standalone "VR".

    Meta just need to STFU up now telling people what to do with VR just to suit THEIR own needs, their system constraints (hey a quest often runs out of juice after an hour if that so no wonder they don't wanna tout 5 hour sessions), their lack of compelling/retentive software and let VR be what VR fans always wanted it to be.

    Immersive, rewarding, OLED based , realistic as possible escapism via things that pull you in further (contrast, haptics etc) not things that pull you (charging, batteries on head, LCD rubbish, Shovelware, compression and latency for PCVR etc).

    • MasterElwood

      Dude – if you have latency and compression artefacts – buy a dedicated router and change your settings in VR. I have 6 HMD – 4 with cable and 2 quests – and the Q3 picture looks flawless (compression wise). And I play sometimes 4-5 hours without break – so i would see them…

      Also: looks like you know everything. So – please tell us: what HMD is better than Q3 or Q3s for the same price

      We wait…..

      • ichigo

        i own Q3 its the best value headset you're right. As for compression this is a personal thing for the most part. Some think streamed music is flawless to Flac files.

        I play BOTH wireless and fiber optic wired (depending). There is a small increase in quality on wired and it keeps you charged this is factual and a factual limitation of wireless. To say otherwise is dogmatic. And a problem with the wireless fanatics on here. (yes on wireless you can buy multiple battery packs)

        But what they both suffer from is the fact your card has to spend resources to also encode so that can be sent over wire/wireless. This makes heat and if you have low end can be reasonable comparative hit to performance from thermal throttling Unlike a direct displayport connection.

        But staying on topic it looks like you might agree with somethings from this person if you also play for 4-5 hours. Then how come meta themselves is highlighted short sessions. For me it boils down to comfort over portability. The only reason i stop sometimes is the headset sticking to my face and the imbalanced front heavy design. That i tried counterweight (should not have to).

        • MasterElwood

          Sure the en/decoding adds a tiny little of heat. But on the other hand a wireless headset doesn’t draw power from your PC = your power supply runs a tiny little cooler. Same same.

      • Peter vasseur

        Psvr2

  • ichigo

    so make the game long and good value but put them into 30-40 min chapters. Been playing the midnight walk and its broken up really well. Let the paying customer decide if they want to play longer. Stop trying to manipulate with corporation "market data".

  • ShaneMcGrath

    Not if you buy a proper strap, BoboVR S3 Pro, more comfortable, inifinite battery swap, Fan.
    I can go for hours, The problem is the games.
    Need better games IMO, Longer games and not mobile crap, Give us more like Half life Alyx but 70+ hours of gameplay.

  • NL_VR

    I love playing immersive VR games when using your body as inventory for stacking weapons on your back, chest and hip.
    pulling out backpacks behind your back, working with weapons and holding them with you "hands".
    grab ammo, reloads etc. All manually.
    I also like games who implement like running mechanics when you actually need to do something like moving your arms or raise your gun and not just kick a button.
    as much as possible doing manually.

    I can easily play for 5-6 hours

  • marius gri

    but if im playing les than 90mins im already disappointed

  • ZarathustraDK

    Yeah yeah we get it. Meta wants to be the McDonald's of VR, and I want slow-cooked brisket.

  • XRC

    "Meta admits Quest developers should be making their VR games more bite-sized to work around the inherent friction of putting on a headset." ~ "Putting on the headset, making sure it’s dialed in for comfort, having your controllers charged—all barriers to entry that could make you think twice before playing."

    If putting on a headset and charging controllers is a barrier to entry then you are seeing the result of focus on the casual market.

    Or an inadvertent admission that your software isn't compelling people to keep people using your headsets?

    It's widely known you have a problem with retention and low attachment rate.

    Currently I'm using one of the heaviest vr headset (1.3kg) on the market, it's tethered to RTX 5090 desktop with lighthouse tracking

    will happily play 5-6 hour sessions because my headset is super comfortable with a great fit, looks/sounds/feels amazing and I have highly compelling PCVR games to play

    Thank f#*k I've had nothing to do with Meta since the days of the Rift CV1

  • Dalibor Skalník

    Can't really imagine myself wanting to start the system (PSVR2) just for a 40 min session (20 minutes makes no sense to me).
    1 hour can pass really quicky, I can go till I get the controller battery warning with no problems.

    • Arno van Wingerde

      Yes, but part of that for PSVR2, the barrier of entry is somewhat higher than for Quest: donning the headset "just right" due to the smaller sweet spot and earplugs and more cumbersome controllers then the Quest. After that you get rewarded by OLED graphics, better haptics and better graphics and some very good games.

  • CharlieSayNo

    In fact, most users’ sessions are typically under 40 minutes

    "…because we have put ZERO effort into improving the headstrap fit & comfort over the past 6 years of Quest evolution."

    Seriously, I bought an AMVR Head Back Padding for the Quest 2 back in April 2021 and suddenly I was draining the battery on a daily basis (even watching media on it which I never thought I would do).

    Every comment they make about VR games & user behaviour should be appended with "on the Quest".