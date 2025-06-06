Meta’s first-party VR game studio Twisted Pixel revealed its latest upcoming title: Marvel’s Deadpool VR. Set for release later this year, the game is said to feature an all-new, original Deadpool story, with the main character voiced by Neil Patrick Harris.

Marvel’s Deadpool VR will be the first game released by Twisted Pixel since the studio was acquired by Meta back in 2022. The game is planned for release “later this year” and will be exclusive to Quest 3 and 3S. Catch the reveal trailer right here.

Here’s the studio’s pitch for the game:

Marvel’s Deadpool VR features an all-new original story. After being pulled through a portal to Mojoworld, Deadpool sees a chance to get rich—like really rich. He signs a sketchy contract without reading any of the fine print and then it’s off to visit a bunch of locations from across the Marvel universe, battling against iconic (and not-so-iconic) villains. It’s real metaverse stuff—in the Marvel Universe sense, not the VR one. Twisted Pixel’s spent years capturing Deadpool’s unique blend of parkour and combat, building on the beat-em-up bona fides it established in Path of the Warrior. Like any great VR game, if you can imagine it, you can probably do it. Sure, you can simply stab or shoot your enemies, but where’s the fun in that? Punch someone while holding a grenade? Check. Take your recently exploded-off arm and throw it at the bad guys? Gross, but also check. Hold an enemy’s face into a spinning propeller? A bloody, but efficient, check. Soldiers, demonic dogs, weird humanoid lizards, creepy worm-things, they’re all waiting to be dismembered in creative (some might say sadistic) ways.

