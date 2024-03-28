Meta announced it’s pushing a major change to Workrooms, its virtual collaboration space that connects both VR and video chat users. The overhaul is set to improve, but also remove a slate of features, so Meta is suggesting active users download important data before the update’s May 30th rollout.

Launched in 2021, Workrooms was designed to be a fully-functional virtual meeting space that leveraged a companion app for both PC or Mac, letting you stream your computer’s desktop and see your real keyboard via a small passthrough window in addition to chatting with users both in VR and on traditional monitors.

Meta says in a developer post its getting ready to improve Workrooms, which is set to feature a new room design and a simplified way to create and join meetings.

Here’s what Meta’s bringing to Workrooms come May 30th:

  • Book a meeting without creating a workroom first so you can share a link without having to be in the app. This also removes the ability to create a meeting in a workroom.
  • Allow anyone with the link to join your meetings or workroom, or restrict access to only allow people who are logged in to Workrooms. Hosts will also be able to restrict access to only members of the workroom.
  • More comfortable screen sharing, no matter where you’re sitting in VR.
  • Ability to resize and adjust the height and distance of virtual screens in your personal office, which saves automatically.
  • A new VR environment featuring a redesigned lake environment whenever you join a meeting or a workroom.
This comes alongside a host of features which are set to be scrapped from Workrooms entirely, including Whiteboards, posters, logos, environments and layouts, chat, files, links and tracked keyboards.

The company says that users should download important information from these soon-to-be deprecated features before May 30th, as associated data won’t be available for download after that cutoff date.

  • Scott – don’t want to be harsh but do a bit more journalism next time. This is a slightly reworded version of the official blog post.

    Where’s the analysis? Why does this matter? Does it matter?

  • Andrew Jakobs

    Huh, it seems they’re gonna scrap features that maje workrooms actually useful. I can’t imagine a good meetingroom without a whiteboard, or logo’s. Couldn’t they just have converted it to the new models?