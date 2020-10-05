Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) for PC is getting VR headset support sometime around the launch of HP’s upcoming PC VR headset, the HP Reverb G2. Although we still don’t know when, developers Asobo now say VR support is heading into closed beta testing soon.

As first reported by Eurogamer, Microsoft Flight Simulator is expected to head into closed beta sometime in late October or early November.

Interestingly, project lead Jörg Neumann says in a developer Q&A video that beta testers with a Windows VR headset will be the first allowed in, with other PC VR headsets added as the closed beta continues into its second phase.

To be considered, you have to own Microsoft Flight Simulator, be a registered Windows Insider, submit your DxDiag, and agree to a non-disclosure agreement.

Microsoft’s Windows Insiders program includes short surveys, access to private forums, and weekly newsletters—all of which is designed to help developers obtain user feedback. You can sign up for your chance to become a beta tester here.

The studio also says their next World Update, which follows their Japan Update, will include the United States. That update is said to arrive sometime later this year.

Minimum Specs (closed beta)