‘The Wizards’ Studio Brings Mind-bending Cubic Puzzles to Quest 2 in ‘Mindset’, Trailer Here

Carbon Studio, the developers behind Crimen – Mercenary Tales, The Wizards, and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall, released a new narrative-driven VR game that’s packed with logic puzzles and what the studio calls “a bizarre story taking place at the very core of your subconscious.”

Called Mindset, the Quest 2 exclusive makes good use of Quest 2’s hand-tracking tech, letting players tackle the game’s complex cubic puzzles either with Touch controllers or with their bare hands. Here, you’ll test your intelligence, dexterity, and deduction skills on an array of cubic puzzles.

Here’s how Carbon Studio describes the head-scratching action:

Each cube has one or more starting gears that spin around from the very beginning of each level. To complete the level, you have to set the last gear in motion. You can achieve this by grabbing other gears from a pool of available parts and slotting them into place. To make things a bit trickier, gears can only be placed on special pins—some of which are dependent on the state of other pins, often placed on the other side of the cube. If you take one out, another may hide and ruin your plan. But with the right sequence, this combination may change. You’ll also be dealing with gravity pins, pins sliding on special rails, and more to keep you on your toes.

Across the game’s three-chapter narrative, you’ll step into the shoes of a brilliant scientist named Jack who must fight to regain consciousness in the game’s otherworldly waking dream. To return to the world of the living, you must delve deep into your subconscious, navigate moral dilemmas, and uncover just what happened to you in the first place.

Mindset is now available on the Quest Store, priced at $10.