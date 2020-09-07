Mojang today announced that Minecraft is headed to PSVR users this month in a free update to the game on PS4.

The studio says in a PS blog post that PSVR support was actually a planned feature since cross-platform gameplay and the Bedrock version arrived on PlayStation 4 in December 2019.

“It is 100% the same Minecraft game that you can play every day, every week, every month, every year…on PlayStation 4. Nothing removed. 100% wholesome & pure full-fat Minecraft,” says Mojang’s Roger Carpenter.

The free patch will include new VR-specific settings and guidance, and will include both a first-person ‘Immersive’ mode and ‘Living Room’ mode, which ostensibly lets you play the game from the comfort of large, virtual TV.

Unfortunately you won’t be hacking away at Creepers with PS Move controllers though, as it appears only DualShock 4 controllers are supported at the time of this writing.

With the addition of Minecraft for PSVR, this brings the blocky adventure sandbox to nearly every major VR headset now, save the Oculus Quest. Despite its consistent popularity, Mojang and Oculus have are still playing it fast and loose with their reasoning behind the lack of a proper port.