Major League Baseball’s batting simulator MLB Home Run Derby VR (2018) has left App Lab and is now available on the main Quest Store, which also comes alongside a few updates to the game.

Previously launched on PC VR in 2018 and on Quest via App Lab in 2021, MLB Home Run Derby VR lets you swing for the fences from the batter’s box of all 30 MLB ballparks.

Here’s how the MLB describes it:

Utilizing advanced motion controls and realistic batting mechanics, players will feel the rush of every swing as if they’re really at the ballpark. Whether you are a seasoned baseball aficionado or a casual fan, MLB Home Run Derby VR is sure to be an enjoyable experience for all!

The official launch on the main store also brings with it a few new features, including expanded player progression system, online clubhouse and trophy room, new achievements and quest system, online multiplayer, and Meta avatar and notification system integration.

While the official launch has also expanded the game’s leaderboard system—letting players now sort by score, longest home run or fastest exit velocity—the studio says it will be releasing more leaderboards and competitive enhancements later this year.

You can get MLB Home Run Derby VR on Quest and SteamVR, priced at $30. Check out the trailer below: