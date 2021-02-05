It’s been about a week since Google announced it had stopped active development on VR creation suite Tilt Brush (2016) and made the app open source. Now that it’s in the hands of the developer community, we’ve seen Tilt Brush clones aplenty, however SideQuest app MultiBrush gives it something we always hoped it would have: multiplayer mode on Quest.

MultiBrush, created by Rendever, is now available on SideQuest for free.

To get MultiBrush, you’ll need to set up SideQuest, the headset’s unofficial app store. Check out our simple guide of how (and why) to use SideQuest to download this and a mountain of other games and apps.

Rendever says they have plan to publish through Facebook’s App Lab for Quest, which would effectively allow all Quest users to download the app without needing SideQuest.

“This is a first release, some things may not work perfectly and we are still implementing some tools in the multiplayer rooms,” Rendever says. “In individual canvases, the full set of tools is available to you. Stay tuned for more!”

Check out the promo video below: