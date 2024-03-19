Cyan Worlds announced that RIVEN (1997), the sequel to iconic adventure game MYST (1993), is also getting VR support when its bespoke remake launches later this year.

The studio today revealed it’s releasing both flatscreen and VR modes sometime in 2024 when the game releases, having just updated its store page on Steam (also available on GOG) to include mention of VR headset support.

There’s no word on whether we can expect Cyan to build a Quest-native app as well, but at least we can confirm it’s getting SteamVR support.

The studio has been an active developer of VR modes for a number of its games, including the Quest-native version of MYST (2020)Firmament (2023), and its first VR-supported game, Obduction (2016).

The remake is said to blend the original’s intricate puzzle-solving with modern technology, offering stunning visuals and a fully explorable 3D world—which is in part thanks to being built in Unreal Engine 5.

We still only have a teaser to salivate to, although as soon as we see a proper gameplay trailer, you’ll be the first to know.

