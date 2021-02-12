‘Naau: The Lost Eye’ is an Intriguing PC VR Action-Adventure Coming in February

Scott Hayden
It’s been a while since we heard about Studio Gamebit’s upcoming VR action-adventure game Naau: The Lost Eye, which the Turkey-based studio first teased back in September 2019. The studio now says its debut PC VR title is launching into Early Access in late February.

Update (February 12th, 2021): Naau: The Lost Eye is releasing on Steam Early Access on February 25th, 2021. The studio also tossed out a new trailer, which we linked below.

Original Article (September 12th, 2019): Naau: The Lost Eye is a narrative-driven action-adventure game (built exclusively for VR) that puts emphasis not only on using magical powers, but also hand-to-hand combat with a variety of weapons, special abilities, and combat techniques.

On its Steam page, the game is said to support Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index, and Windows VR headsets; Naau is slated to launch sometime of Spring next year (see update).

From what we’ve seen in the teaser trailer and the studio’s dev vlogs, Naau is sporting a pretty fresh art style that looks to come with a good measure of intrigue.

GameBit is currently taking signups for Naau beta access. You can sign up here.

  • Rosko

    Actually a pretty decent looking game.

  • Jonathan Winters III

    Looks cute!