Korea-based studio Pixelity announced it’s currently developing an XR game based on the hit ’90s anime Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995).

Pixelity says in a blogpost it’s signed an official licensing agreement with Studio Khara in Japan to make the XR game. Planned to release in three parts, and based on the story of all 26 episodes of the anime, Pixelity says the first installment is already in production and targeting release in 2026.

If you’re an unwashed Evangelion fan (like us), you already know the score. In short, the anime sparked a massive resurgence of anime in Japan during the 1990s, going on to become a cultural phenomenon that influenced numerous successor anime.

Set in 2015—twenty years ahead of its actual 1995 air date—the story follows Shinji Ikari, who is chosen as a pilot for the humanoid combat weapon Evangelion, humanity’s last line of defense against the Angels mysterious beings attacking the futuristic city of Tokyo-3.

The studio hasn’t mentioned specific platforms yet, although the game is said to allow players to “explore various locations with an immersive XR experience, following the same timeline and events as Neon Genesis Evangelion, while completing missions and enjoying dynamic battles.”

“The game will feature collaboration play elements where players interact with various characters from Evangelion, which is expected to be an attractive point for existing fans. Pixelity aims to provide a dynamic experience typical of action-adventure genres,” the studio says.

Founded in 2017, Pixelity has created a number of VR games, including Puttzzle (2023), Crazyworld VR (2022), and Rise of the Fallen (2018). The studio is also currently working on two other VR games, The Patcher and Teahouse of Souls.

While this isn’t the first time Evangelion has been adapted to VR headsets, it will be the first official at-home game for the series. In 2017, Bandai Namco-backed VR studio ‘Project i Can‘ released the four-player Evangelion VR: The Throne of Souls at VR ZONE in Shinjuku, Japan, which was available there for a limited time.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Naruto Uzumaki

    Lol what about sword art online

    • Andrey

      I would really like to read a clarification from @tmanini on why they disliked your comment. In my honest opinion, it's a very normal thing for a VR fan (or "VR enthusiast" if you prefer) to request a game based on one – if not the most – popular anime title about, well, VR, especially when we talk about other VR anime game that was just announced. I asked for this for the last decade on multiple occasions too (and, irnoicly, usually recieved likes only from you and some other sane people). So I can't see a single reason for someone to dislike it… Was that out of childish spite towards SAO because it was overhyped at it's release? Or because someone dared to mention it in the comments under the article about "real greatest anime of all time" aka Evangelion and "compare uncomparable"? Though I also wonder why someone who can buy IP rights for a very famous title would want to create a VR Evangelion game that has nothing to do with VR at all.

      Truly a mistery that most probably will remain unsolved…

  • Andrey

    I've already wrote a big *&^%$# comment about it on Reddit, so I will just sum it up here:

    If it turns out to be an actual VR game and not a "VR experience", it's better to be MUCH better than Attack on Titan Unbreakable from SCUMIVRS. But looking at some nonename studio as the developer which didn't even created any VR anime projects in the past, I, as a Evangelion fan, will not even wait for it, because there is not a single reason for it to succeed while there are too many factors against it's potential to be good even now, way before it's release. But I really hope to be wrong.