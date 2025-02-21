Korea-based studio Pixelity announced it’s currently developing an XR game based on the hit ’90s anime Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995).

Pixelity says in a blogpost it’s signed an official licensing agreement with Studio Khara in Japan to make the XR game. Planned to release in three parts, and based on the story of all 26 episodes of the anime, Pixelity says the first installment is already in production and targeting release in 2026.

If you’re an unwashed Evangelion fan (like us), you already know the score. In short, the anime sparked a massive resurgence of anime in Japan during the 1990s, going on to become a cultural phenomenon that influenced numerous successor anime.

Set in 2015—twenty years ahead of its actual 1995 air date—the story follows Shinji Ikari, who is chosen as a pilot for the humanoid combat weapon Evangelion, humanity’s last line of defense against the Angels mysterious beings attacking the futuristic city of Tokyo-3.

The studio hasn’t mentioned specific platforms yet, although the game is said to allow players to “explore various locations with an immersive XR experience, following the same timeline and events as Neon Genesis Evangelion, while completing missions and enjoying dynamic battles.”

“The game will feature collaboration play elements where players interact with various characters from Evangelion, which is expected to be an attractive point for existing fans. Pixelity aims to provide a dynamic experience typical of action-adventure genres,” the studio says.

Founded in 2017, Pixelity has created a number of VR games, including Puttzzle (2023), Crazyworld VR (2022), and Rise of the Fallen (2018). The studio is also currently working on two other VR games, The Patcher and Teahouse of Souls.

While this isn’t the first time Evangelion has been adapted to VR headsets, it will be the first official at-home game for the series. In 2017, Bandai Namco-backed VR studio ‘Project i Can‘ released the four-player Evangelion VR: The Throne of Souls at VR ZONE in Shinjuku, Japan, which was available there for a limited time.