‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ VR Co-op Game Coming to Quest, PC VR & Pico in April, New Trailer Here

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Scott Hayden
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Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City is officially coming to Quest, PC VR headsets, and Pico headsets on April 30th.

Developed by Cortopia Studios and Beyond Frames Entertainment, TMNT: Empire City is serving up a co-op supported campaign, letting you team up with up to three other tubular turtles as you battle against the dreaded Foot Clan.

Set after the fall of series’ antagonist Shredder, Foot Clan leader Karai looks to fill the power vacuum, coming from her native Japan to bring order to the chaos in the New York chapter of the Clan.

Image courtesy Cortopia Studios

Ace St. Germain, Beyond Frames Entertainment CEO and Creative Director of Empire City at Cortopia Studios, calls Karai’s approach to leadership “very different” from Shedder’s though.

“How she decides to lead is ultimately up to the players’ relationship with this world,” St. Germain says.

Image courtesy Cortopia Studios

If you didn’t get a chance to play the public PC VR demo during Steam Next Fest last month, check out our hands-on with TMNT: Empire City.

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The short of it: the studio seems to have absolutely nailed the Turtles aesthetic and vibe, offering up seemingly a cel shaded universe ripped straight from the comic books.

Image courtesy Cortopia Studios

I’m looking forward to sussing out the game’s combat more than the 15-minute demo allowed, which will undoubtedly be a major component to this narrative-based VR beat ’em up.

What I can say though is it looked promising, as much of the melee action I saw seemed to be pretty tactical, requiring users to strike, parry, block and retreat from unblockable blows.

Ahead of its April 30th launch, fans can pre-order Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City on the Horizon Store for Quest 3 with a 20% discount off its regular $25 price, bringing it to $20. You can also wishlist the game on Steam for PC VR headset and Pico headsets today.

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Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.