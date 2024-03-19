New VR Publisher Unveils ‘VRIDER’ Superbike Racing Game, Coming to Quest and PC VR

VRAL Games, the publisher behind the SBK superbike mobile franchise, announced it’s publishing its first VR motorcycle racing game, coming to Quest and SteamVR headsets later this year.

Called VRIDER, the multiplayer game is set to be the official title of the Superbike World Championship, bringing 12 licensed circuits, 23 official riders, and five official superbikes model: Ducati Panigale V4 R, BMW S100RR, Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10RR, Honda CBR1000RR, and Yamaha YZF R1.

Developed by Italian indie Funny Tales, the game offers support for up to eight online players, featuring in-race voice chat, as well as AI races and races against the clock.

This includes Quick Race, Tournament, Ghost Challenge, Endurance, and Hot Lap racing modes—and of course global leaderboards.

VRIDER is slated to launch first on the Quest Store later this summer, and on Steam in Q4 2024. The game is currently being debuted at GDC 2024, which takes place March 18th – 23rd in San Francisco, California.

In the meantime, you can join the game’s Discord (invite link) to sign up for beta testing, and follow along there for the latest in virtual superbike racing. Check out the trailer below: