‘Pokémon Go’ Studio Releases Mixed Reality Pet ‘Hello, Dot’, Now Available on Quest 3

Niantic, the studio behind Pokémon Go, revealed it’s been working on a Quest 3 mixed reality experience that lets you play with your very own pint-sized virtual pet.

Called Hello, Dot, Niantic calls the app a “mixed reality showcase” from its Peridot AR pet franchise, which the studio launched on mobile last year.

Here’s how the studio describes Hello, Dot:

Hello, Dot, takes the best parts of caring for your adorable Dot companions and brings them to life through the magic of mixed reality. In this immersive experience, you’ll be able to admire just how visually stunning your Dots are up close, and develop a special bond with them as you play together. Imagine being able to hook your hands under your Dot’s arms and pick them up – and then toss them up and let them float back down into your embrace. Or perhaps your favorite song is playing in the background and you want to have a little dance party with your Dot. Or maybe you want to just relax on the couch snuggled up against your Dot. The possibilities are endless and the joy you’ll feel is REAL.

The studio says in a news update the launch of Hello, Dot is only “the first step in the evolution of the Peridot franchise,” noting that it’s “only a glimpse of what we hope to bring to the various spatial computing devices of the future.”

Hello, Dot is exclusive to Quest 3, and can be downloaded for free from App Lab.