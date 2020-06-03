Nintendo’s Labo VR kit for Switch was one of the hottest items this time last year. Now online retailers Amazon and Best Buy have slashed the price of the smaller starter kit + Labo VR Blaster in half to just $20.

The starter kit includes the Nintendo Labo software, VR Goggles (Nintendo Switch not included), and the make-it-yourself VR Blaster. All required materials are included, and the packed-in software provides interactive build instructions, quick-play VR games and more.

Of course, you can go for the full six-toy kit, although it typically sells at the retail price of $250, making the Starter Kit + Blaster a great entry point if you’re curious and bored, but don’t want to break the bank.

Following Nintendo’s line of DIY augmentations to the Switch and JoyCon controllers, the VR version surprisingly brought a lot to the table in terms of replayabilty. When it released last year, Nintendo called it their “most immersive, robust Nintendo Labo kit to date,” as it not only included a number of fun accessories, but also 64 mini-experiences in the ‘VR Plaza’.

The Best Buy listing is a ‘Deal of the Day’, so it may only last 24 hours. Amazon seems to have price-matched Best Buy, although those listings typically hang around a little longer.