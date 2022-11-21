In honor of The Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th birthday, Meta is hosting a VR concert experience next month that aims to bring together a host of musical guests alongside a realistic avatar of the Brooklyn-born rapper, who left this mortal coil back in 1997.

The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience is set to take place on December 16th, bringing to Meta Horizon Worlds what the company calls a “hyper-realistic avatar” of Biggie, set to take place in a virtual recreation of ’90s Brooklyn called ‘The Brook’.

Following a narrative journey written and voiced by American writer and music journalist Touré, the concert will feature hits from Biggie’s catalog, including guest performances by Sean “Diddy” Combs, The Lox, Latto, Nardo Wick, Lil’ Cease, DJ Clark Kent, and more.

The VR version will be exclusively available to Quest owners via Meta Horizon Worlds, but will also be broadcast in 2D form via the official Notorious B.I.G. Facebook page if you don’t own either a Quest 2 or Quest Pro.