Cyan, the prolific developers behind Myst (1993) and Riven (1997), is giving away Obduction (2016) on the Epic Games Store starting next week. Obduction is Cyan’s first VR-compatible puzzle adventure, and supports SteamVR headsets.

The game is set to be free on the Epic Games Store from July 15th – 22nd. Make sure to add it to your wishlist so you don’t miss out.

Like the studio’s other beloved adventure games, Obduction is a slow and plodding affair that requires patience and problem solving skills. You’ll do plenty of thinking and backtracking across the game’s large sci-fi universe, which is mysteriously dotted with little pieces of Earth. We gave it a solid [8.5/10] in our review for its patented charm, challenging puzzles, and excellent visuals.

Upon release in 2016, Obduction essentially required top specs to run, although it has since been optimized to some degree and also performs much better on recent hardware. You’ll probably at very least want to play on an Nividia GTX 970 or AMD R9 290 for decent results.

Cyan has also released its built-for-VR refresh of Myst (2020), which is available across Oculus Quest headsets. A version is still set to launch at some point for SteamVR headsets.