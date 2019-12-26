If you’re looking to pick up an Oculus Quest after the holiday rush, you may be more than a bit disappointed to find out that online retailers across the board have listed it as ‘back ordered’, with Oculus US quoting an earliest delivery date well into February.

It seems all of Oculus’ standard online retail partners in the US are out of stock in both the 64GB and 128GB variants currently, which respectively MSPR for $400 and $500. This includes Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, NewEgg, Walmart, MicroCenter, and B&H Photo Video.

Oculus.com is taking orders as usual, however you’ll find that the 64GB version is slated to ship at earliest on February 20th. The 128GB version is quoted to ship two days earlier.

Of course, that doesn’t mean they’re impossible to find; you can always sniff around for remaining stock at brick-and-mortar stores, which in the US typically includes Walmart, Best Buy, MicroCenter, and GameStop.

Barring that, both eBay and independent Amazon sellers have both versions readily available, however you’ll find that demand has sufficiently jacked up asking prices to around $600 for the 64GB version and between $700 – $800 for the 128GB version.

If you’re in Europe however, you shouldn’t have an issue buying direct from Oculus or via any of the standard channels such as regional Amazon sites and local big box stores, as it seems the Black Friday hype and build up to the holiday season didn’t hit stocks nearly as hard there.

The company’s latest PC VR headset, Rift S, is only backlogged through official channels to early January, although you’ll of course need a VR-ready PC to play.

Notably, Oculus Link, the $80 cable that lets you play Rift games on Quest, is also out of stock, with shipping starting back up on January 15th.

Do you know where to find an Oculus Quest in-stock? Let us know in the comments below!