Virtuix’s latest VR treadmill, Omni One, is finally set to launch next month. The company has updated its launch roster of VR games that will natively support the treadmill, now including Sniper Elite VR.

Virtuix is pitching Omni One as an all-in-one system for immersing yourself in VR with full body locomotion. Rather than being merely an accessory to a headset, the treadmill is actually packaged with a headset of its own (Pico 4), customized to make the experience of using the VR treadmill seamless.

That includes fostering a store of VR games that natively support the treadmill. Virtuix says there’s now than 51 titles for the treadmill’s launch that’s planned for next month: see the full lineup here.

Most recently the company added the following:

Alvo VR

Amid Evil

Drop Dead: The Cabin

Flock of the Low God

Genotype

Ilysia

Neolithic Dawn

Propagation: Paradise Hotel

Sail

Sugar Mess – Let’s Play Jolly Battle

Survival Nation

The Atlas Mystery

Tunnels VR

Undead Citadel

and perhaps the treadmill’s biggest catch to date, Sniper Elite VR

“We’re thrilled to bring Sniper Elite to the Omni One platform,” said Jason Kingsley CBE, CEO of Rebellion, developer of Sniper Elite VR. “With Virtuix’s innovative technology, players can now physically step into the intense missions of Sniper Elite, experiencing the thrill of precision shooting in a whole new dimension.”

Virtuix says it “collaborates closely with each game studio to optimize gameplay for the Omni One platform, ensuring seamless movement and full-body immersion.”

Though the company has purportedly shipped hundreds of Omni One units to early “beta customers” which backed the Omni One’s crowd-investment program, a general launch is expected next month, priced at $2,600 for the headset and treadmill.