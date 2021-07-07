Osso VR, the creators behind the immersive surgical platform, today announced its secured $27 million in Series B financing.

The funding round was led by GSR Ventures, with participation from Signalfire, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, OCA Ventures, Scrum Ventures, Leslie Ventures, and Anorak Ventures.

According to Crunchbase, this brings the Silicon Valley-based company’s overall outside funding to $43 million. Its penultimate round arrived back in September 2020 to the tune of $14 million.

Founded in late 2016 by UCLA and Harvard-trained orthopedic surgeon Justin Barad, MD, Osso VR’s surgical training tech provides on-demand, educational experiences to surgeons with a focus on acquainting them with emerging techniques and technologies. The company works with industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, and Smith & Nephew.

“After proving the clinical effectiveness of the platform and its unique ability to scale up to the millions of providers around the world, we are ready to accelerate,” said CEO and co-founder Justin Barad, MD. “With this latest round, we plan to exponentially expand our library and platform so that every patient in the world can have the peace of mind knowing they are getting access to the safest, highest-value procedures.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Osso VR says its experienced rapid growth during 2020 as it stretched to fulfill demand for immersive training models. This, the company says, has helped it to expand its offering now to over 120 modules across 10+ specialties, including new additions like orthopedics, endoscopy, and interventional procedures.