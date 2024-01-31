Shiftall, the Japan-based VR hardware creator, is no longer owned by Panasonic, as the company has been effectively sold off to the Tokyo-based company CREEK & RIVER.

As first noted by tech analyst and YouTuber Brad Lynch, Panasonic today announced it has transferred all shares of Shiftall to the Tokyo-based company CREEK & RIVER Co., Ltd., which specializes in outsourcing, consulting, content management and distribution services.

Acquired by Panasonic in 2018, Shiftall primarily focused on niche consumer devices, but shifted over the years to focusing on VR hardware, such as its MeganeX PC VR headset, HaritoraX wireless body trackers, FlipVR motion controllers, and mutalk soundproof microphones.

SEE ALSO
'Into the Radius 2' Confirms Four-player Co-op, Coming First to PC VR

Shiftall announced earlier this month that it’s releasing a new version of its MeganeX, called MeganeX superlight, as well as its next generations of HaritoraX and mutalk.

In a press statement, the companies say there will be no changes to the current offerings of Shiftall’s products, services, product warranties, and customer support, which means we can still expect MeganeX superlight to release as scheduled sometime in 2024.

The ‘superlight’ version is said to include the same display specs as the original MaganeX: dual 2,560 × 2,560 1.3-inch micro-OLED displays (120Hz), however it reduces the size from 385g to around 200g—ostensibly putting it into competition with the $1,000 Bigscreen Beyond.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR