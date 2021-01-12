At last year’s CES, Panasonic unveiled a prototype of a pretty sleek pair of VR glasses. Only a few journalists got a chance to try the prototype then, noting that they were more akin to a ‘VR viewer’ since they lacked room-scale tracking and was primarily used for watching immersive video whilst tethered to a PC. At this year’s all-digital CES 2021, Panasonic showed off a new and improved version of the device, which packs in some pretty intriguing specs alongside the new addition of optical 6DOF tracking.

Japanese publication AVWatch got a chance to go hands-on with the new headset at an invite-only reveal concurrently held in Japan—something that wasn’t possible at CES due to the ongoing pandemic.

Although there’s no onboard computing or power—it connects to either 5G Android smartphones or PCs via a USB-C cable—it appears Panasonic is actively fleshing out the sleek little headset’s specs to appeal to consumers looking for a lightweight tethered option. It’s also said to work with SteamVR, which means users could hypothetically play games and connect via social VR platforms like Rec Room or Bigscreen.

As for specs, last year’s prototype boasted ultra high definition (UHD) resolution, which means it was likely a total of 4K resolution split between two displays. AVWatch notes that this year’s model features dual 2,560 × 2,560 micro OLEDs with a pixel density 2,245ppi.

The micro OLED panels, which were developed in collaboration with Panasonic and Kopin, are said to support 120Hz as well as HDR. Much like Pico’s G3 prototype, which hasn’t been released yet, Panasonic’s aptly names ‘VR Glasses’ also feature pancake optics, which reduce the overall bulk and weight of the device.

Beyond its basic functionality, there were a few concerns about last year’s prototype, namely its inherently front-heavy design, which made it particularly easy to slip off the nose. AVWatch notes that this year’s model has better weight distribution by both strengthening the device’s arms and improving the shape of the fins to better grip to the user’s head.

Audio is another area of improvement for the prototype, which now features integrated audio built by Panasonics’ subsidiary Technics instead of the previous design’s dangling earbuds. Panasonic didn’t comment on the exact implementation, however it sounds very similar to the way Oculus provides onboard audio in Oculus Quest and Oculus Go.

The VR glasses also include both IPD (interpupilary distance) adjustment and a diopter adjustment mechanism to accommodate near-sighted users—important features to have for such a close-fitting VR headset.

There’s still no clear price or release date in sight. Granted, it’s hard to say whether VR headsets necessarily need to ship out to consumers so quickly though. Microdisplays and pancake optics tend to provide lower field of view (FOV) than dedicated PC VR headsets or standalone devices like Oculus Quest 2, which typically range at or above 100 degrees. This year’s model still doesn’t have a verified FOV spec, but if it’s anything like last year’s it will likely be somewhere around the estimated 70 degrees.

Still, Panasonic’s VR Glasses are an amazing peek at what the near future could bring. Economies of scale could one day reduce the cost of high resolution microdisplays and custom pancake VR lenses, making a tiny pair of 6DOF specs a cheap and cheerful option among a growing sea of VR tech.

  • kontis

    What year is this? 2011?

    • Bob

      HDR seems very useful though.

    • xyzs

      There were thin, IPD custom, 6DoF, 2.6k oled screen, HDR, VR googles in 2011 ?? Pfff.
      Time to stop the RnD ungratefulness dude.

  • 70 degrees FoV. Nope, not for me.

    • Pulstar44

      It’s a start. Hopefully these will be commonplace one day with bigger field of view

      • It’s still cool tech. I agree. But I’m willing to put up with a heavier device to get more resolution, better optics and wider FoV. I have a Varjo VR-3 on order. I work for a non-profit organization that uses VR to teach flying to future young pilots. In order to remove negative training from our curriculum, like leaning in to see instruments, we decided to buy the VR-3. Hopefully it provides those superior visuals we are hoping for.

        • Pulstar44

          Wow sounds nice. Good luck I hope it works out.

  • mellott124

    Pancake optics are quite impressive. The Pico ones from last CES blew my mind with their clarity. I hope to see an update on that one as well.

  • Would love to see someone try to play Rec Room with these, maybe do a Rec Royale match and see how well they do with only 70 degrees FOV 0o0

  • xyzs

    They ship it with a good quality 5g or wifi6 usb dongle and software that can connect it to SteamVR, it’s a instant purchase for me. Even if the FOV is smaller.

  • LeoSpic

    I had the opportunity to test a Huawei Glass that uses the same pancake optics and compared it with an older “LG Gear 360” which uses aspheres. Make no mistake: pancake optics don’t shrink the headset size, they only make it thinner in one axis: away from your head. And even then I think the difference was 4-6mm.

    As you increase the FOV, the type of lenses doesn’t determine the size of the headset, the panel sizes do.
    This is a microOLED panel on a silicone wafer. As always, they are very expensive. Huawei Glass used the 1600×1600 pixel trapezoidal shaped LCD (what Lynx uses).

    If you check the photo again where someone is wearing the device, it’s not that compact, even at this FOV, because it’s still fat in one axis, away from your head/

    I strongly believe Panasonic is just trying too hard for this to look like ordinary glasses, but sacrifice features for it. If they try increasing the FOV, pancake lenses or microdisplays aren’t going to help with the form factor. Panasonic is just experimenting, as they did with their fused artifact-prone Fresnel lens and 4-display high FOV headset few years ago.