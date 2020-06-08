Paper Beast, the surreal wildlife simulation first launched on PSVR, is slated to release on SteamVR headsets sometime this summer.

The news was announced this morning by Pixel Reef, the studio founded by Monpellier, France-based creator Éric Chahi. Chahi is the developer behind cult classic platformer Another World (1991), Heart of Darkness (1998), and From Dust (2011).

Originally released on PSVR in March, the PC VR version of Paper Beast is said to support Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Valve Index, and will be distributed across Steam, the Oculus Store, and Viveport when it arrives sometime this summer.

Paper Beast isn’t a ‘game’ in a traditional sense, but rather an immersive, interactive story told through the physics-based environment. Surreal creatures lumber around and go about their origami lives as you see the world unfold before you, presented in both a story mode and sandbox mode for infinite exploration.

Pixel Reef says the PC version of the game will see some new features including “continuous move support, upgraded visuals, gameplay tweaks, an expanded sandbox mode, more animals, plants as well as items.”

“The initial reaction to the PlayStation 4 version by both the fans and the critics was beyond what we could have imagined, so we really can’t wait to make the game available for VR players on PC,” says Chahi. “Besides, we had a really fun time going back into development and adding a bunch of cool new surprises to this version of Paper Beast.”

A Paper Beast Steam page is already live so users on that platform can wishlist the game.