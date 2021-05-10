Pico Interactive’s next generation headset, the Pico Neo 3, is coming to consumers in Asia starting today. The Beijing-based company also announced the two variants it’s taking outside of China: the Neo 3 Pro and Neo 3 Pro Eye.

Pico says these follow-up devices are “built for businesses and will be available in the West, including North America and Europe.” The company is also releasing them in China as well.

Pico says both Neo 3 Pro and Neo 3 Pro Eye will be available to enterprise sometime in Q3 2021, and they will be made available for pre-order on the Pico Neo website for $699 and $899 respectively. In China, its consumer Pico Neo 3 is coming in three flavors, priced locally at the US dollar equivalent of $390, $420, and $470.

As the name would suggest, its Neo 3 Pro Eye includes sensors for eye tracking; like in Neo 2 Eye, the eye tracking hardware is being provided by Tobii, the Sweden-based company known for integrating its tech into Vive Pro Eye, HP VR Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition, and more.

Image courtesy Pico Interactive

“Both 6DoF models were built for the enterprise and are powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Platform,” the company says in a press statement. “The headsets have a single 5.5 [inch] display with 3,664 × 1,920 resolution, a PPI of 773 and up to 90Hz refresh rate. With safety of utmost importance, the headsets also have a replaceable PU sterilizable face cushion that’s hygienic and washable.”

SEE ALSO
Quest Now Supports Paid App Subscriptions Directly in Oculus Store

Much like Facebook’s Quest hardware, both Neo 3 headsets include two optically-tracked motion controllers and four head-mounted camera sensors.

Image courtesy Pico Interactive

The Pico Neo 3 Pro and Neo 3 Pro Eye are also slated to tether to PCs via NVIDIA’s Direct Mode, which lets the DisplayPort supported headsets to provide native 4K@90Hz wired connection for Pico VR Streaming.

Pico says all of its Neo 3 headsets will also support NVIDIA CloudXR too, which lets you wirelessly stream VR content via 5G and WiFi networks.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • TechPassion

    Steam VR compatibility is what they need to reach mass market.

    • MeowMix

      2-3 years ago I would have agreed. But as a longtime VR user (since 2016), I’ll confidently say PCVR is still another 10 or more years before it’ll be considered mass market. Its unfortunate, but that’s just the way PCVR is.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      ‘Mass market’ in the west maybe, but not in China where they release these headsets also als consumer products.

  • mepy

    Interesting, but will there be enough software development for an open android VR platform in time to catch up with Oculus? Will Quest developers port their games and software to Pico Neo, Vive Focus 3 and eventually other android based headsets by other companies? Will there be a common standard? Oculus Quest is android based also, so developing for other android based VR platforms won’t be that hard, will it?

    Will open android VR become like Windows or Linux is in software availability and Oculus be with it’s restricted software access more as an Apple OS?

    The Chinese market is huge, so it would make sense for developers to translate and port their games and software. Also surely there will be lots of Chinese made software, will they translate that and will it work well? Will Vive software work on it?

    • Should be compatible with HTC’s Vive Wave open platform for standalone headsets (the previous Pico Neo headsets were), this is used by Vive Focus, etc.

      This immediately brings a larger standalone storefront to Pico devices and apps bought on both stores should run on the headset.

    • brandon9271

      Since the Quest 2 is basically a fancy mobile device… when are hackers going to make a “clean rom” that has android and Google Play store? lol

      • Andrew Jakobs

        And then what? wow you can use the clean rom for normal apps, but there is no VR app as there is no VR SDK for android as of yet.

      • mepy

        Or simply crack and hack the Oculus Quest 2 to install the Pico Neo or Vive Focus 3 OS.

        • brandon9271

          Anything to remove the stench of Suckerborg

  • kontis

    See, Facebook?
    A standalone headset with XR2 chip AND DisplayPort video input for native PC support.

    China can do it, but USA can’t. We’ve got used to that fact in technology over the last decade…

    • MeowMix

      Yes ….. but Link (with the fancy encoding/decoding algorithms) inadvertently set the Quest on the path for Virtual Desktop streaming and then AirLink.

      I do agree a DP port would have been nice, but instead Link lead to lowcost, medium fidelity wireless PCVR.

      • kontis

        Yeah it’s great for going low cost, but we often say how China makes the cheap stuff and… ;)

    • The irony is the same / similar tier factories are building all this stuff in China for Oculus, Valve, etc….

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Mind you, that’s only on the Pro versions, not the regular consumer versions.

  • So no reason to pick this over a Quest 2 that I can see then. I’ll wait until Quest 3 to see if that does anything more exciting than the rest of the competition seems to be offering just now….

  • xyzs

    Hard to be a more obvious copy of Quest 2…
    Reminds me when all Smartphones copied the horrible iPhone notch.
    Oculus seems to be the Apple of VR now.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Well, it’s more like they just used the reference model provided by Qualcomm which came out long before anything was known about the Quest 2. And it wasn’t Apple that had the first notch, it’s actually Apple that copied it from others.