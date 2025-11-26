Pico Reportedly Releasing Vision Pro Competitor in 2026 with Self-developed Chip

Zhenyuan Yang, Vice President of Technology at Pico parent company ByteDance, reportedly revealed plans for Pico’s next XR headset, which is said to sport a self-developed display chip and 4,000 PPI microOLED display.

The News

According to Chinese news outlet Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily (via Nweon), Yang was speaking at ByteDance’s annual scholarship award ceremony when he mentioned specific plans to release a new Pico XR headset in 2026.

The self-developed chip was started in 2022, Yang reportedly revealed on stage, noting the chip is now in mass production. The chip is said to overcome real-time processing bottlenecks in high-resolution, high-frame-rate mixed reality video, with it capable of reducing system latency to about 12 ms while maintaining high-precision image quality.

It’s also said to improve performance in SLAM, motion compensation, and inverse-distortion workloads, which demand high compute efficiency on low-power devices, Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily reports.

Image courtesy PICO

Supposedly slated to launch in 2026, the headset will pair this chip with a custom microOLED display which is said to approach 4,000 PPI—slightly higher than that of Apple Vision Pro’s 3,386 PPI.

According to the report, Pico’s microOLED display reaches an average 40 PPD (over 45 at center), and addresses brightness limitations by incorporating microlens (MLA) technology and optical compensation for uniform color and luminance. Additionally, Pico is also developing its own data-capture systems to train advanced eye-tracking, gesture-tracking, and spatial-understanding models.

Yang emphasized that since 2023, ByteDance has shifted Pico’s strategy away from aggressive content and marketing spending toward long-term technological investment, increasing XR R&D rather than retreating from the market.

“In 2023, we decided to reduce our investment in content and marketing, and instead focus more firmly on our technology strategy,” Yang said (machine translated from Chinese). “This was because the hardware experience of our products was not yet mature enough to support large-scale market applications. This adjustment led to some misunderstandings at the time, with many people saying that ByteDance was no longer pursuing this direction. In fact, quite the opposite.”

This follows an initial report from The Information this summer, which alleged Pico was developing a pair of slim and light MR “goggles,” reportedly codenamed ‘Swan’, which are said to weigh just 100 grams.

My Take

More competition is great, although US-based audiences hoping for a new Vision Pro competitor from Pico may be left waiting.

The company’s headsets are typically only available in China, East and Southeast Asia and Europe—but not in North America, and not for the lack of trying either. An additional stumbling block: Pico headsets have typically been priced above Meta’s equivalents, which has limited appeal in Meta-supported regions.

Still, ByteDance, the parent company behind TikTok and Chinese equivalent platform Douyin, has actually overtaken Meta in revenue, putting the parent company in a better position than ever to bolster its XR platform as a premium offering globally.

  • Super interesting piede of news. So both Pico and Meta will release Vision Pro competitors next year

  • ErickTheDiver

    Anyone know the estimated sales of Pico 4 vs Quest?

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: It's Pico's version of Apple's R1 signal processor.

    So that self-developed display chip would be similar to the R1 used in parallel to the M2/M5 in AVP, a dedicated signal processor connecting to lots of cameras and sensors, and doing all the head/hand/controller/eye tracking plus passthrough with geometry correction. The R1 is kind of a separate computer that mostly sends the results of the tracking to the main SoC, which allows passthrough to still work on AVP even while the main OS is rebooting.

    On the Pico it would probably be paired with whatever XR SoC Qualcomm is currently cooking up. A lot of people were disappointed that Samsung didn't already try this on the Galaxy XR, as the separate display processor both leaves more performance for OS and applications, and also improves visual quality. According to some comparisons, the image on AVP looks sharper despite the GXR having higher resolution displays, and this is most likely due to there being more compute available esp. for passthrough and overlaying virtual objects. The reasons were most likely cost and GXR being a template for future AndroidXR HMDs, so using proprietary hardware was probably a no-go for Google.

    The M2 AVP had an extremely low 11ms motion-to-photon latency, basically one frame at 90Hz, and the M5 running at up to 120Hz might have pushed that down to 8ms. Qualcomm claims 11ms motion-to-photon latency on the XR2+ Gen 2, but that is most likely for unprocessed passthrough, not for a depth corrected view. Pico saying their chip offers "reducing system latency to about 12 ms while maintaining high-precision image quality" again hints at performance similar to the M2 AVP, with a depth corrected view with one frame latency at 90Hz.