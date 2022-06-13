Pico Interactive has recently taken a significant step outside of Asia with the release of its Neo 3 Link in European consumer markets, a €450 standalone headset that hopes to compete with Meta’s Quest 2. Now Pico is aiming its sights on the US market too, as Protocol reports the China-based company has posted several US-based jobs there.

Pico, a subsidiary of TikTok parent ByteDance, is assembling a team on the US West Coast, which Protocol says has “a major focus on content licensing as well as marketing its hardware to U.S. consumers.”

ByteDance is also ostensibly courting VR developers, and is reportedly willing to splash “tons of money” for VR games and experiences, Protocol reports.

According to ByteDance’s job portal, there’s currently over said 40 job listings for Pico positions in the Bay Area, Seattle and San Diego, with many looking to fill positions related to the company’s AR/VR content producer, Pico Studios.

Listings include a head of Pico Studios, head of VR Game Strategy, head of Overseas Content Ecosystem, and operations manager. Technical roles related to VR hardware and software development and R&D are also on offer.

This isn’t really such a big surprise. Pico stated in October 2021 that it would put greater emphasis on its fleet of Neo 3 headsets outside of China, as they would be “built for businesses [and] be available in the West, including North America and Europe,” the company said then. This was only two months after the ByteDance acqusition which saw Pico go for a reported ¥5 billion RMB (~$775 million) sales price.

Late last month, Pico launched Neo 3 Link in Europe, a headset which straddles the PC VR and standalone headset segments by offering built-in PC streaming over either Wi-Fi 6, or tethered DisplayPort connection.

To attract consumers, the company has essentially feature-matched a few notable Quest 2 specs with its Neo 3 Link, such as its Qualcomm XR2 chipset and ability to tether to a PC to play SteamVR content, albeit through DP 1.4 and not Quest 2’s USB-C. It also features a standard 256 GB storage and a 5,300 mAh battery located in the headset’s strap, the latter of which is similar to Quest 2’s Elite Battery Strap in terms of balance and ergonomics—at no added price.

Moreover, Pico Neo 3 Link supports a number of standalone VR games including SUPERHOT VR, Puzzling Places, After the Fall, Walkabout Mini Golf, Elven Table Tennis, and Demeo. If ByteDance is truly throwing “tons of money” at VR developers to bring their games to the Neo 3 platform, it would essentially represent the biggest overt push by a company to break the Meta market monopoly on consumer VR standalones.

It’s not certain whether Pico would indeed launch its Neo 3 Link in the US, as it may well be using the European market to test out general sentiment. Still, the headset is currently listed at $400 on the Neo 3 Link order page, which is the same price as a commensurately speced Quest 2. The company has insisted it hasn’t launched into the US consumer market yet though, so that price may not include taxes or import duties, so we’ll need to take it with a grain of salt for now until Pico makes its next move towords Meta’s home turf.

  • Bob

    Changing the name to something else other than “Pico Neo 3” would be the first step to gaining mass market appeal. Coming from the company that named something “TikTok” you’d expect a drastically catchier name for their own VR hardware.

    • MeowMix

      Pico was originally founded under the company Goertek, which is also the partner manufacturer used by Oculus for the CV1, Quest1 and Quest2. Goertek was able to really accelerate their VR products with their Oculus/META partnership (some calling the Pico Neo 3 mostly a Quest2 clone with some notable alternative design features).

      Point being, ByteDance didn’t name the company Pico, that was done by Goertek. ByteDance only recently purchased Pico from Goertek.

      • Bob

        ByteDance had every opportunity to launch the product under an entirely new branding once the acquisition was done and dusted but they obviously didn’t.

        The word ‘Neo’ by itself is almost as effective as the ‘Quest’ but combining it with Pico in that order isn’t especially enticing. I’m in favor of a rebrand here.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      Yes. We live in a world where a simple name change can make or break.

      You mean like renaming all your XR ventures from an established brand like Oculus to Meta?

  • Jonathan Winters III

    With no access to the Oculus (Meta) store, this will be a hard sell considering all the Meta exclusives only available there, as well as the constant free OS upgrades/improvements by Meta for Quest 2. Perhaps the very small FB hater minority will purchase it. Which is less than 1% of the market.

  • MeowMix

    One thing I haven’t seen mentioned in all these articles, is whether the Geortek-META-Pico relationship is intact. I assume Goertek is still the manufacturing partner of the Quest2, but does that mean Pico (ByteDance) lost access to the tech sharing from Meta ? (thus, Pico’s tech advancements may wane as time goes on). Does Goertek manufacture BOTH META and Pico headsets ? Will META choose a different manufacturer for their future headset products ?

    Some context: Goertek, the manufacturing partner for Oculus, and the manufacturer of the Rift CV1, Quest1, and Quest2; they were the company that originally founded Pico. Goertek has since sold Pico to ByteDance.

    • XRC

      Goertek is OEM/ODM for a number of brands including the valve Index headset and controllers. Common for OEM to manufacture for competitors

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    It’s not certain whether Pico would indeed launch its Neo 3 Link in the US, as it may well be using the European market to test out general sentiment.

    It would make no sense to release the DP lacking Pico Neo 3 instead of the Pico Neo 3 Link in the US. Even if other extra features like the better headstrap/battery/balance of the Neo 3 could technically give it a better price/performance ratio than the Quest 2, Meta still has a huge advantage with software titles, developer support and brand recognition. And with Chinese TikTok in the background not even those that really hate giving any data to Facebook/Meta might not be converted.

    The one group that is much more likely to be willing to switch is PCVR gamers. Those don’t care as much about the native titles, will welcome the better ergonomics, and could hugely benefit from being able to use their HMD both tethered via DP for the best quality/lowest latency, as well as untethered with compressed WiFi streaming. Going by April Steam survey numbers, there are at about 1.25mn Quest 2 owners that use it for PCVR gaming every month. Not too bad for now 10mn+ headsets, of which a number are already collecting dust.

    Cambria as a “professional” HMD might bring DP input, but for at least twice the price of the Neo 3 Link, so for a lot of PCVR gamers Pico may become the go-to solution for a budged VR HMD. Pico would have to be very stupid not to use this as a way to get their foot into the international consumer VR market, esp. since it is still questionable if they can lure over a significant amount of user that are only interested in standalone use, even with their new software initiative. The fact that Meta sells the Quest 2 basically at price means Pico cannot easily underbid them, so it has to provide some other benefit, and currently DP input is by far their best play.