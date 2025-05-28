Brand ambassador and referral programs are everywhere, aiming to drive engagement and sales through influencers and loyal fans alike. But last week, Pimax crossed a line, the company publicly admitted. It was discovered the PC VR headset company was secretly aiming to launch a program that offered rewards for verifiably positive forum posts—an ostensible attempt at astroturfing that quickly unraveled.

It all started with Reddit user ‘Mavgaming1’ last week, who leaked a private conversation initiated by Pimax through its official Discord. The proposition was clear: Pimax was looking for users willing to take part in a new Community Engagement Program, which would allow them to collect points to unlock tiered rewards by posting about the company on social media.

The program, which Pimax confirmed with Road to VR to indeed be genuine before being discontinued following the leak, featured everything from $5 Steam gift cards to hundreds of dollars in discounts off future purchases of Pimax hardware. The top reward tier even offered a $1,000 subsidized trip to the company’s Shanghai headquarters.

The only thing selected participants needed to do was type up a verifiably positive post for Reddit “or any other forums you visit,” submit it to Pimax for approval, post it online, and rack up the points. Below is an excerpt from the posting guidelines given to Mavgaming1 via Discord.

Image courtesy Mavgaming1

Suggested topics included “Your First VR Experience with Pimax”, “Tips for Getting the Best Experience with Pimax” or anything else relevant to bringing a positive light to the company’s XR headsets.

The company was also prepared to give out redeemable points for making positive comments on Pimax-sanctioned social media posts. In effect, it resembled a coordinated astroturfing effort—an attempt to simulate grassroots support for the company’s PC VR headsets, including its upcoming modular flagship Crystal Super, and new slim and light entrants Dream Air and Dream Air SE.

Pimax’s response in a nutshell: The company claims it wasn’t an officially sanctioned program, but rather one regrettably devised by employees acting independently. The company quickly moved to shut it down. Additionally, Pimax says it has never paid for positive coverage in the past.

In all, the company admits to contacting nine Discord users about the program, three of which received the full pitch of content guidelines and reward structure.

Pimax’s Head of Communications Jaap Grolleman, who has largely become the face of the company over the last three years, tell Road to VR those messages “didn’t go through our internal application process for any external communication, but was sent privately over Discord messages by colleagues.”

“We have never demanded any journalist, developer or user to use any other voice but their own to describe our products, and never demanded a review or comment to be positive. That is in all 10 years of Pimax,” Grolleman tells Road to VR. “That is, with the exception of three messages being sent out around the 22nd of May.”

Grolleman characterizes the program as “a big judgment error in several areas from some individuals, who did nonetheless represent Pimax.” What’s more, he affirms “no reviews were published under this program.”

It’s more than just a marketing misstep though. While only three users received the pitch before the program was shut down, the initiative potentially could have violated marketing laws in multiple countries.

According to Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act (15 U.S.C. § 45), “unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce are hereby declared unlawful.”

This language underpins the FTC’s endorsement guidelines, which dictates that companies must not solicit or compensate for positive reviews without clear, conspicuous disclosure of that material relationship. In other words, paying users for good coverage—especially when disclosure is omitted or downplayed—isn’t just unethical, it’s potentially a violation of federal law.

Similar standards are enforced across the globe, including by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the European Union’s Unfair Commercial Practices Directive, both of which prohibit misleading or covert marketing tactics designed to simulate organic consumer opinion—aka astroturfing.

Continue on Page 2: Paying For Positive Coverage Went “too far,” Pimax Says »

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Nevets

    I expect all companies do this, but that doesn't change the fact that going forward, nobody can believe anything positive anyone says about Pimax.

  • Dr. Charles Forbin

    Pimax has a long history of being sleezy. They routinely fail to deliver promised features at launch and constantly announce new kit with unrealistic delivery dates. The YouTube VR "influencer" community is corrupt and in no way transparent regarding the financial compensation they receive. Given Pimax's shady reputation, coupled with the deceptive, potentially illegal behavior documented in this article, you'd have to be a moron to give them your money. I'm sick of "influencers" making excuses for Pimax; it seems pretty clear they are in on the grift.

    • victor

      Maybe so but at the end Pimax can still make good headsets and even go to say beyond competition. I owned both the Pimax5K+ which I used for 8years and loved it, and the crystal light which is good for the price.
      Thoug must say I'm not crazy about them releasing one headset after the other while never finishing/polishing up the bugs on any of them and just keep coming up with new models running like chickens without heads. I ordered the newly released super which has just begun shipping, and then they come up with 3 new models making mine already feel old model and possibly never clearing up the bugs.
      I think they need better management/focus

      • Desire4ture

        +2.5 credits have been deposited in your Pimax account

        • victor

          LOL

      • Andrew Jakobs

        Pimax5k+ I used for 8 years

        But, but the pimax 5k+ was only released on 30 nov 2018, so not even 7 years ago….

        • victor

          I got it fall of 2017 from kickstarter before actual release few months later so technically 7 and half years

  • Dan DeMontmorency

    While this is very unfortunate development. It is more common then people realize. One of the big drivers of disclosure came after the events detailed in the documentary "Inside Job" where financial institutions like banks were buying positive reviews from Wall Street.

    Google banned a YouTuber from receiving the Google Pixel 9 early after an unfavorable, unflattering review of the Pixel 8. Many companies look for loop holes to skate rules.

    i can vouch this is more a recent issue with pimax rather than a long time practice. Even on their home page they have had unfavourable comments & ratings that were not removed. Though now they have made it much harder task to repair their relationship with consumers as it will be in the back of many ppl's minds this event creating a lot of doubt.

    However truthfully consumers should never rely on singular sources. But review a variety of sources like RdToVR which has a long good standing with providing neutral reviews.. citing the good and not so good.

  • jimmey dean hiya

    They got caught…….now damage control.P-O

    • Steven Williamson

      CADDX had their 'secret' review contracts leaked – they theatened YTers with legal action, and it worked – Youtubers shut down their channels, and shut up about what they know.

      • nejihiashi88

        Who is CADDX?

        • Steven Williamson

          They make FPV cameras for DJI, also their own Walksnail brand.

    • Arno van Wingerde

      But the thing is… this kind of thing gets inevitably out, typically pretty quickly, so apart from being amoral, it also does not make a lot of business sense. I tend to believe Jaap, that this a bunch of Chinese "helping" their company.

      A less noticeable tactic is to make changes to a product after the reviews or add other inferior versions (Sony rootkit software & Nvidia 8 GB video cards, anyone?) which works a bit better but still gets exposed quickly. This is a more worthwhile approach but still gets exposed doing damage to the reputation of the company.

  • Alex

    People are much quicker to complain than to compliment. The features they offer are still very competitive in pcvr. If they focused more on improving their service and were more cautious with product releases, there would likely be far fewer complaints.

  • As I've written on Reddit, the thing is, practices like this are more common in China, so I guess some Pimax employee thought it was normal to propose them also to Western customers, not knowing that here it is not only illegal, but it is considered an unfair practice by the community. I believe that Jaap never approved this, because since he comes from Europe, he knows that this is not something good to make here… but once the new is out, the disaster is already done. I guess they will need time to regain the trust they have lost.

    (Being this a positive comment, I hope it will make me earn at least a Steam gift card…lol, I'm kidding of course)

  • Steven Williamson

    LOL! Another CADDX type Chinese company cooking up these backroom deals for paid posts and reviews, kept secret like fake Amazon reviews. I'm too poor for Paidmax anyway!

  • Octogod

    If people knew how common this was in the VR space their heads would spin. Astroturfing is considered marketing by many well funded companies. And then websites report ratings or numbers or reviews, not understanding their incentvizing this behavior.

    But kudos to Pimax for owning up to this idiotic mistake, going on record, and fixing it. That's rare.