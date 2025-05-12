Pimax announced Dream Air last December, aiming to take on the emerging segment of compact high-end PC VR headsets, such as Bigscreen Beyond and Shiftall MaganeX Superlight 8K. And before the company has even released Dream Air, Pimax revealed it’s also producing a cheaper version: Dream Air SE.

Previously expected to release in May, the company announced during its Pimax Connect event that Dream Air has been delayed to August-September 2025, as the company says it’s waiting on high-end Sony micro-OLED panels, 3,840 × 3,552 per-eye.

“Sony’s micro-OLED panels are top-tier, also used by Apple and Google,” says Pimax European Marketing Director Martin Lammi. “They have an excellent quality consistency across all panels and their visual effect is better. This is because the brightness is higher and the pixels have a wider view angle or ‘chief ray angle’, up from 15 degrees to 20 degrees.”

Other updates to Dream Air include a more balanced split-cable design, which was revealed in March, as well as an optional flip-up style halo headstrap, and support for third-party head straps, such as HTC’s Deluxe Audio Strap.

In the meantime, Pimax revealed Dream Air SE, which includes many of the same features of Dream Air, including micro-OLED panels, integrated audio, self-adjusting strap, pancake lenses, hand-tracking, and Tobii eye-tracking. The standout difference though is Dream Air SE’s 2,560 × 2,560 resolution micro-OLEDs and lower price.

Dream Air SE starts at $899 for the Lighthouse version, appealing to those with existing SteamVR base stations and controllers. The SLAM version, priced at $1,199, includes controllers and inside-out tracking. You can find them both available for pre-order on Pimax’s website.

Like Pimax’s other headsets, users pay an upfront cost for the headset which comes with a 14-day trial period. Afterwards, if users want to keep the headset, they then pay a Pimax Prime software membership for continued access. Here’s how that breaks down:

  • Dream Air SE – SLAM Version: $699 upfront + $500 Prime = $1,199 total
  • Dream Air SE – Lighthouse Version (no controllers or basestation): $599 upfront + $300 Prime = $899 total
For comparison, Dream Air Lighthouse version starts at $1,899 ($1,199 upfront + $700 Prime), with the Dream Air SLAM version priced at $2,199 ($1,399 upfront + $800 Prime).

Check out the Pimax Connect announcement below:

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Andrew Jakobs

    Typical Pimax, not delivering what they presented, and yet another (prototype) model inserted..

    • Alex

      Both voodoo and mrtv tested this prototype in SH, and they have high hopes on its potential though

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        The first impressions were positive, but the prototype was very unfinished. Basically just Sony microOLEDs paired with large pancakes and a simple IMU for 3DoF tracking, in a 3D printed case with fixed IPD, resembling AVP with non-functional audio bulges and an improvised strap.

        The good news is that the displays and lenses seem to be excellent, with a large FoV that will be somewhat reduced in the final version. And Pimax has already proven it is able to add lighthouse/SLAM 6DoF tracking, eye tracking and audio to an HMD.

        But Pimax again grossly oversold the delivery date targeted as May 2025, just six months after the announcement. MRTV estimated it would take another six months to finalize. Just adding the missing features from their existing HMDs might take less time, but staying within the announced weight and size limits will require a lot of optimization.

        The initial Dream Air announcements seemed like a reaction to the MeganeX 8K, with only a 3D render they at least quickly followed up with a working prototype. The timing was probably to stop Pimax customers from buying a ShiftAll by promising something similar/better "soon". But they better hurry now, as others can buy the same displays and lenses, and once several similar HMDs are out, prices and earnings will fall.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      So far they only changed the when, not the what. And the new Dream Air SE prototype makes a lot of sense if it is indeed technically mostly identical except for the 2.5K instead of ~3.8K microOLEDs, but at half the price. This wouldn't add a lot of development time, and could massively increase sales, distributing the development costs wider.

      But of course the when has indeed been the "typical" issue with Pimax during the last few years. While they by now usually deliver the promised features, they rarely do so at the promised time. We are not talking Valve time yet, but this still means that a Pimax statement primarily serves as a marketing message to keep people talking about it, with details and esp. delivery dates later often changing in response to either the reaction they get, or their overly optimistic time estimates getting hit by development reality.

      • Dale Kirkley

        Other than HL2 what did Valve announce that did not release on time or match the features?

        • Christian Schildwaechter

          Steam Deck (2021-12 -> 2022-03)
          Steam Deck Dock (2022 "Late spring" -> 2022-10)
          Half-Life: Alyx (2019 "Later this year" -> 2020-03)
          Valve Source 2 SDK (2015 -> ???)

          developer_valvesoftware_com/wiki/Valve_Time lists more than 100 examples of Valve missing the initially announced date, and around 20 of reverse Valve time where they delivered before the promised date, though this was often only a few hours or days.

  • Dale Kirkley

    Joke company makes joke announcement.

    Pre-order cancelled.

  • Kryojenic

    Apparently the Lighthouse versions also miss out on the hand tracking that's included with the self-tracking ones.

    • XRC

      sounds like my index then!

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      This isn't really surprising. On most headsets the same nIR cameras are used for both inside-out room and hand tracking, so you get both or none. In theory they could implement hand tracking separately, for example the AVP uses two short range depths sensors, one for each hand, plus a long range one for room tracking.

      But that isn't really an option if they are trying to keep the weight and size as low as possible. And in the Dream Air SE announcement video they basically state they expect the SLAM tracking version to be(come) the default, so the lighthouse version is offered mostly for backwards compatibility with existing setups.