‘Pistol Whip – Heartbreaker Trilogy’ Update Arrives on PSVR Today

Pistol Whip (2019), Cloudhead Games’ hit VR rhythm-shooter, got a free update on PC VR and Quest in late August called ‘Heartbreaker Trilogy’. Starting today you’ll be able to play on PSVR too.

As the name would suggest, the update includes three new scenes featuring artists from Montreal-based label Kannibalen Records and British Columbia-based label Seeking Blue.

“They represent an all-new chilled-out, colourful, and highly-musical take on classic heart-pumping Pistol Whip action,” the studio says in a previous Steam update.

Heartbreaker Levels

Letting Go – EMBRZ: Dance and shoot your way through showers of stars and rain in this upbeat transitional journey above a dreamy pastel cityscape.

Embers – Dabin feat. Jill Harris: Angelic vocals help you groove and vibe your way through this warm, colourful, and abstract scene.

Another Day – Dabin x Inukshuk (feat. Nevve): Experience the explosive and joyous conclusion to The Heartbreaker Trilogy in a fantastical journey across the road less traveled.

Cloudhead is no doubt busy working on its next big expansion to the punchy rhythm-shooter, called ‘2089’. The studio describes it as an ‘action pack’ featuring new scenes, weapons, enemies, and mechanics, as well as new tracks from synthwave artists Magic Sword, Processor, and more.

‘2089’ is slated to launch on supported headsets sometime during Holiday 2020.