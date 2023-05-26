Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Cloudhead Games is set to release a modding tool for its hit rhythm shooter Pistol Whip next month, which will let you create your own scenes from the ground-up for some very John Wick-style combat.

The tool, dubbed ‘Pistol Mix’, is only available for players on PC VR headsets at the moment, so Quest 2, PSVR 2, and Pico headset owners of the game will have to sit out during the open beta.

You can already dive in and make your own levels thanks to the open beta, although the studio says a full release is slated to arrive on June 14th. You can check out Pistol Mix in action below:

The studio says they aim to have modded content playable directly in select standalone headsets by that June 14th launch date however, which will ostensibly include Quest 2 and Pico headsets.

There’s no word on whether modded content will be available on PSVR 2. Like we saw with Beat Saber in the past, getting custom songs to work on console is a bit of a sticky wicket.

If you want to get modding, Pistol Mix is entirely free. Granted, you will need a copy of the game on PC (for now) to play. To get started, head over to the scene builder tutorial to get mixing.

Users will be able to share their levels online via mod.io, which lets you filter by level difficulty, song duration, and whether the level is complete or still a work-in-progress.