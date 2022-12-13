VR’s Most Popular Battle Royale is Getting a New Sandbox Mode This Week

By
Scott Hayden
-
Population: One has been a pretty big hit on Quest and PC VR headsets since it first released two years ago, easily making it VR’s most popular battle royale. Now Meta-owned developers Big Box are getting ready to launch a set of maker tools in the game’s long-awaited sandbox mode.

Population: One’s sandbox mode is heading into early access tomorrow, December 14th, and is set to bring a ton of user-generated maps and modes to the game. At launch, Big Box say there will be “more than 1,000 community-built games” available to explore.

According to an interview with Shacknews, the new mode will include a number of world templates to get you started building, including:

  • Foothills Template: This template is more flat, predominantly grass and has the closest lighting and setting to our Battle Royale game.
  • Snow Template: This template has a snow aesthetic and a main mountain feature for players to build on.
  • Moon Template: This template takes place on the Moon, in space. It’s the perfect environment to try out the new low gravity settings!
Coming as a free update to the base game, sandbox mode joins a host of other battle modes, including Battle Royale, Team Deathmatch with customizable loadouts, War mode (12v12), Legions mode (6v6v6v6), Metro Arena (3v3v3v3), Co-Op Bot Battle, Training Park practice, and a social hub.

Population: One is available on Steam and the Meta platform for Rift, Quest, Quest 2, and Quest Pro, priced at $30.

