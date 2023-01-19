PlayStation has finally revealed its launch day (or rather “launch window”) titles for PSVR 2. Notable highlights include Demeo, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Resident Evil Village, although there’s no word on when VR’s favorite block-slashing game is making the move to Sony’s next-gen VR headset.

First, here’s the list of guaranteed launch day games coming on February 22nd, 2023. Sgames are re-releasing completely, providing a paid pathway for upgrades, or coming as a free upgrade to players who already own the title for the original PSVR. We’ve put that info in bold for easier reading:

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)

Demeo (Resolution Games)

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

Gran Turismo 7 ( via free update to PS5 version of GT7 )

) Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

Job Simulator (Owlchemy)

Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, purchase includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions )

) Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free PS VR2 upgrade )

) Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free upgrade )

) Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free upgrade )

) Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free update to PS5 version of RE Village )

) Rez Infinite (Enhance)

Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLab)

Synth Riders (Kluge Interactive, free upgrade )

) The Tale of Onogoro (Amata K.K)

Tentacular (Devolver)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)

Thumper (Drool LLC)

Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)

What the Bat! (Triband)

Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free upgrade)

There are also a handful of “launch window” games announced, which are said to arrive “through March”:

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (Survios)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive)

Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive)

Curiously missing from the list is the promised Beat Saber, which again ranked as the top-downloaded game on PSVR this past year. PlayStation says in its big blogpost info dump that more games will be confirm their launch window availability up until February 22nd, so we’ll be updating this piece to reflect all of the launch content coming to PSVR 2.