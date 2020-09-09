If you were saving up to buy a PlayStation 5 when it launches this holiday season, you may need to save a little more, as one of the biggest PSVR game sales to date just kicked off today. Over 100 VR games are currently on sale, which goes from now until September 24th.

Many top titles have been slashed by more than 50%, with big hitters such as Blood and Truth, Borderlands 2 VR, Superhot VR, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, Moss, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, and Road to VR’s 2018 PSVR Game of the Year Astro Bot Rescue Mission all coming in at big discounts.

Here’s just a taste of some of the titles on sale:

Make sure to check out all available titles on sale over at PS Prices, which lets you filter by genre, name, price, discount amount, and all of the other handy dandy things the PlayStation Store simply can’t do.

PlayStation says their PSVR Spotlight sale will go on from now until September 24th at 1:59 AM CST (local time here).