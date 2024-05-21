Looking to save big on top Quest games this week? From now until May 27th, you can nab over 100 games for 30% off right now.

There are a ton of best-selling titles on sale right now, with standouts including Demeo, Contractor’s Showdown, Until You Fall, Resident Evil 4, Red Matter, Walkabout Mini Golf, and more.

To save 30% on all of the games listed below, insert the discount code MAY30.

Meta has highlighted 100 games in its list of games currently on offer, which we’ve copied below, however the company says there are actually over 170 participating titles on sale right now. Make sure to plug in the code above when purchasing other games this week just in case!

Game Title Price
Discounted Price
2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL☆STAR $14.99 $10.49
A Knight in the Attic $9.99 $6.99
After the Fall® $29.99 $20.99
Among Us VR $9.99 $6.99
Arcade Legend $24.99 $17.49
Arizona Sunshine® $29.99 $20.99
Arizona Sunshine® 2 $49.99 $34.99
BARTENDER VR SIMULATOR $19.99 $13.99
Carve Snowboarding $19.99 $13.99
Contractors $19.99 $13.99
Contractors Showdown $19.99 $13.99
Cooking Simulator VR $24.99 $17.49
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition™ $29.99 $20.99
Crimen – Mercenary Tales $14.99 $10.49
Cubism $9.99 $6.99
Darksword: Battle Eternity $24.99 $17.49
Dead Hook $19.99 $13.99
Death Horizon: Reloaded $19.99 $13.99
Deisim $14.99 $10.49
Demeo $39.99 $27.99
Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu $19.99 $13.99
Drop Dead: Dual Strike Edition $14.99 $10.49
Drop Dead: The Cabin $25.99 $18.19
Drums Rock $19.99 $13.99
Dungeons Of Eternity $29.99 $20.99
Espire 1: VR Operative $19.99 $13.99
Espire 2: Stealth Operatives $29.99 $20.99
Eye of the Temple $19.99 $13.99
First Person Tennis – The Real Tennis Simulator $22.99 $16.09
Ghost Giant $24.99 $17.49
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord $29.99 $20.99
GOLF+ $29.99 $20.99
GORN $19.99 $13.99
Gravity Lab $14.99 $10.49
Guardians Frontline $24.99 $17.49
Hitstream $19.99 $13.99
I Expect You To Die $24.99 $17.49
Into the Radius $29.99 $20.99
IRON GUARD $14.99 $10.49
Job Simulator $19.99 $13.99
LEGO® Bricktales $29.99 $20.99
Little Cities $19.99 $13.99
Lost Recipes $9.99 $6.99
Medal of Honor™: Above and Beyond $39.99 $27.99
Medieval Dynasty New Settlement $29.99 $20.99
Mindset $9.99 $6.99
Morels: Homestead $19.99 $13.99
Moss $19.99 $13.99
Moss: Book II $19.99 $13.99
Ninja Legends $19.99 $13.99
Paint the Town Red VR $19.99 $13.99
Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul $19.99 $13.99
Phantom: Covert Ops $29.99 $20.99
PianoVision $9.99 $6.99
Pillow $9.99 $6.99
PowerWash Simulator VR $24.99 $17.49
Premium Bowling $19.99 $13.99
Prison Boss VR $19.99 $13.99
Programmer VR $19.99 $13.99
Puzzling Places $14.99 $10.49
Racket Club $24.99 $17.49
Real VR Fishing $19.99 $13.99
Red Matter $24.99 $17.49
Red Matter 2 $29.99 $20.99
Resident Evil 4 $39.99 $27.99
RUNNER $14.99 $10.49
Sam and Max: This Time It’s Virtual! $29.99 $20.99
Shooty Fruity $19.99 $13.99
Shores of Loci $14.99 $10.49
Space Salvage $14.99 $10.49
Star Wars™ Pinball VR $24.99 $17.49
Stranger Things VR $29.99 $20.99
STRIDE $19.99 $13.99
STRIDE: Fates $29.99 $20.99
SUPERHOT VR $24.99 $17.49
Surgineer $9.99 $6.99
Sushi Ben $24.99 $17.49
SWARM 2 $24.99 $17.49
Tarzan VR™ $9.99 $6.99
Tennis Esports $29.99 $20.99
Tetris® Effect: Connected $29.99 $20.99
The American Dream $14.99 $10.49
The Exorcist: Legion VR $24.99 $17.49
The Secret of Retropolis $9.99 $6.99
The Wizards $24.99 $17.49
The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood $24.99 $17.49
Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street $19.99 $13.99
Titans Clinic $19.99 $13.99
TOTALLY BASEBALL $19.99 $13.99
Ultrawings 2 $19.99 $13.99
UNDERDOGS $29.99 $20.99
Until You Fall $24.99 $17.49
VAIL $29.99 $20.99
Vermillion – VR Painting $19.99 $13.99
Virtual Virtual Reality $14.99 $10.49
Virtual Virtual Reality 2 $19.99 $13.99
Walkabout Mini Golf $14.99 $10.49
Warplanes: Battles over Pacific $19.99 $13.99
Zero Caliber: Reloaded $24.99 $17.49
ZOMBIE BAR SIMULATOR $19.99 $13.99
Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
