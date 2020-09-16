Logitech's VR Stylus for SteamVR Now Available for Pre-order for $750

Facebook officially unveiled Quest 2 today along with third-party hardware accessories offered direct from Oculus.com , which includes two new headphones from Logitech and replacement facial interfaces from VR Cover.

