Facebook officially unveiled Quest 2 today along with third-party hardware accessories offered direct from Oculus.com, which includes two new headphones from Logitech and replacement facial interfaces from VR Cover.
VR Cover Facial Interface & Foam Replacement Set
- Price: $29
- Description: The facial interface from VR Cover provides anti-fog airflow channels, removable nose guard and wipeable foam replacements that are designed to improve hygiene, immersion and comfort.
- Availability: Available in North America at Oculus.com.
Logitech G333 VR In-Ear Headphones
- Price: $50
- Description: Oculus Ready G333 VR is the official in-ear audio solution for Oculus Quest 2. Fully immerse into the virtual world with audio directed into your ears only and reduce outside noise. Custom-length cable and straps provide a focused, hassle-free VR experience. Dual dedicated audio drivers deliver incredibly detail-rich sound. Choose between three flexible, soft ear tips. Aluminum housing ensures reliable durability.
- Availability: Available in North America at Oculus.com and Logitech.com, and through retail partners Amazon and Best Buy.
Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset
- Price: $100
- Description: Oculus Ready PRO Gaming HeadsetVR is the official over-ear audio solution for Oculus Quest 2. Block outside noise with over-ear leatherette earpads. The custom-length cable never gets in your way. PRO-G 50 mm audio drivers deliver amazingly clear sound imaging. Soft and light materials feel great for hours of gaming. Premium aluminum fork and steel-reinforced headband ensure reliable durability.
- Availability: Available in North America at Oculus.com and Logitech.com, and through retail partners Amazon and Best Buy.