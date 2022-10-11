Among the flashy product reveals and developer talks, Meta’s annual XR developer conference Connect usually includes a few nuggets of info on how the overall app ecosystem is doing. This year the company revealed its Quest app store is apparently doing better than ever.

Meta revealed that of the over 400 apps in the Quest Store, roughly 1 in 3 are making revenue in the millions. To boot, a few of those apps surpassed the $1 million mark in just a few days. And of those 400+ apps, 33 titles made over $10 million in gross revenue, an increase of 11 apps since the company’s last announcement in February.

Here’s some record-setters you ought to recognize. The company revealed it took Ramen VR just 24 hours for Zenith: The Last City to make its first $1 million.

WarpFrog’s Blade & Sorcery: Nomad, the version built specifically for Quest 2, made its first $1 million in just two days.

Stress Level Zero’s Quest 2 game Bonelab made its first $1 million in less than an hour when it launched late last month. Meta says it’s the fastest-selling app in Quest history.

Yet more nuggets. In its first 24 hours, Armature Studio’s VR refresh of Resident Evil 4 made $2 million on Quest.

Skydance Interactive’s already wildly successful post-apocalyptic zombie shooter The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners has also now surpassed $50 million in revenue on Quest alone—that’s nearly double its revenue on all other platforms, which includes PSVR and PC VR.

And the number of apps that have made over $5 million in gross revenue has doubled since last year, now at 55, the company says.

To date, Meta has sold over $1.5 billion in games and apps in the Quest Store. Opened in 2019 with the launch of the original Quest, the Quest Store greatly benefitted from both the release of Quest 2 in 2020 and the calamity of COVID-related lockdowns, making for a major bump in revenue leading up to earlier this year.