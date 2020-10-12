Oculus Quest 2 launches tomorrow, bringing along with it higher resolution, higher refresh rate, and a cutting edge Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chipset to drive native VR games on the company’s most powerful standalone headset yet.

Although all games out of the box will benefit from Quest 2’s overall bump in hardware specs to some extent, there’s already a few Quest games out there that are getting graphical overhauls just in time for tomorrow’s launch to make good use of the upgrades.

To squeeze out everything Quest 2 has to offer, some developers have already gone into their previously released Quest games and optimized for the headset’s ‘experimental’ 90Hz support and ability to push higher quality assets and textures thanks to Snapdragon XR2. While this list may evolve as new games come to light, here’s the 10 games we’ve found that are going to benefit from developer optimization:

Apex Construct

Summary: Apex Construct is a single player VR action/adventure. Wield an upgradable bow & shield combination to battle enemy robots while exploring and solving mysteries in a shattered world.

Apex Construct is a single player VR action/adventure. Wield an upgradable bow & shield combination to battle enemy robots while exploring and solving mysteries in a shattered world. Release date: May 21st, 2019

May 21st, 2019 Developer: Fast Travel Games

Fast Travel Games Price: $20

Store link

Arizona Sunshine

Summary: VR meets the zombie apocalypse! Arizona Sunshine is the original zombie shooter rebuilt entirely for Oculus Quest. Powered by 360° gameplay freedom, the untethered Arizona Sunshine® experience immerses you and up to 3 fellow survivors in a world overrun by zombies more than ever.

VR meets the zombie apocalypse! Arizona Sunshine is the original zombie shooter rebuilt entirely for Oculus Quest. Powered by 360° gameplay freedom, the untethered Arizona Sunshine® experience immerses you and up to 3 fellow survivors in a world overrun by zombies more than ever. Release date: December 5th, 2019

December 5th, 2019 Developer: Vertigo Games

Vertigo Games Price: $40

Store link

Gravity Lab

Summary: Build Your Incredible Machine – Gravity Lab would like to introduce our new range of gravity modifying appliances! Currently awaiting regulatory approval, we invite you to visit our testing facility and give them a go! We have prepared a selection of test scenarios for you and we are certain you can solve them!

Build Your Incredible Machine – Gravity Lab would like to introduce our new range of gravity modifying appliances! Currently awaiting regulatory approval, we invite you to visit our testing facility and give them a go! We have prepared a selection of test scenarios for you and we are certain you can solve them! Release date: August 20th, 2020

August 20th, 2020 Developer: Mark Schramm

Mark Schramm Price: $15

Store link

Ironlights

Summary: Ironlights is a VR dueling game with skillful, fluid, slow-motion melee combat. Test your skills in multiplayer battles, or fight to the top of the league in the huge single-player campaign!

Ironlights is a VR dueling game with skillful, fluid, slow-motion melee combat. Test your skills in multiplayer battles, or fight to the top of the league in the huge single-player campaign! Release date: April 9th, 2020

April 9th, 2020 Developer: E McNeill

E McNeill Price: $20

Store link

Phantom: Covert Ops

Summary: Dispatched into hostile wetlands in your military kayak, utilise weapons and equipment to neutralise enemies. Engage targets lethally or infiltrate unnoticed from the shadows across a full campaign. This is stealth action redefined.

Dispatched into hostile wetlands in your military kayak, utilise weapons and equipment to neutralise enemies. Engage targets lethally or infiltrate unnoticed from the shadows across a full campaign. This is stealth action redefined. Release date: June 25th, 2020

June 25th, 2020 Developer: nDreams

nDreams Price: $30

Store link

Real VR Fishing

Summary: Let’s dive in and explore the world of fishing or just sit back and relax in a mesmerizing scenery together. Real VR Fishing invites you to the incredible real-world fishing spots to feel the taste of fishing in the Multiplayer mode or to relax and enjoy the stillness in the Single-play mode.

Let’s dive in and explore the world of fishing or just sit back and relax in a mesmerizing scenery together. Real VR Fishing invites you to the incredible real-world fishing spots to feel the taste of fishing in the Multiplayer mode or to relax and enjoy the stillness in the Single-play mode. Release date: September 12th, 2019

September 12th, 2019 Developer: MIRAGESOFT

MIRAGESOFT Price: $16

Store link

Red Matter

Summary: Red Matter is a story-driven VR puzzle adventure game set during a dystopian Sci-Fi Cold War. Take on the role of Agent Epsilon, an astronaut of the Atlantic Union dispatched to an abandoned Volgravian base on Rhea, one of Saturn’s moons. Your mission: to investigate a shady top secret research project.

Red Matter is a story-driven VR puzzle adventure game set during a dystopian Sci-Fi Cold War. Take on the role of Agent Epsilon, an astronaut of the Atlantic Union dispatched to an abandoned Volgravian base on Rhea, one of Saturn’s moons. Your mission: to investigate a shady top secret research project. Release date: August 15th, 2019

August 15th, 2019 Developer: Vertical Robot

Vertical Robot Price: $25

Store link

Superhot VR

Summary: Multi-award winning, smash-hit SUPERHOT VR blurs the lines between cautious strategy and unbridled mayhem. The definitive VR action experience. Time moves only when you move.

Multi-award winning, smash-hit SUPERHOT VR blurs the lines between cautious strategy and unbridled mayhem. The definitive VR action experience. Time moves only when you move. Release date: May 21st, 2019

May 21st, 2019 Developer: SUPERHOT Team

SUPERHOT Team Price: $25

Store link

Trover Saves the Universe

Summary: From the co-creator of Rick and Morty comes Trover Saves the Universe. Your dogs have been dognapped by a beaked lunatic who stuffed them into his eye holes and is using their life essence to destroy the universe. Only you and Trover can save everything in this bizarre comedy adventure filled with combat, platforming, puzzles, and morally questionable choices

From the co-creator of Rick and Morty comes Trover Saves the Universe. Your dogs have been dognapped by a beaked lunatic who stuffed them into his eye holes and is using their life essence to destroy the universe. Only you and Trover can save everything in this bizarre comedy adventure filled with combat, platforming, puzzles, and morally questionable choices Release date: June 18th, 2020

June 18th, 2020 Developer: Squanch Games

Squanch Games Price: $30

Store link

Waltz of the Wizard: Extended Edition

Summary: If you have ever wanted to make things disappear with a snap of your finger, throw fireballs, or telekinesis, then this experience is for you. Now included among many other hand tracking features!

If you have ever wanted to make things disappear with a snap of your finger, throw fireballs, or telekinesis, then this experience is for you. Now included among many other hand tracking features! Release date: December 5th, 2019

December 5th, 2019 Developer: Aldin Dynamics

Aldin Dynamics Price: $10

Store link

Virtual Desktop

Summary : Not a game, but rather a utility to connect to your computer to watch movies, browse the web or play games on a giant virtual screen or in various theater environments. Developer Guy Godin says Virtual Desktop will allow Quest 2 streams at higher resolutions, a higher maximum bitrate (150 Mbps instead of 100) and supports 60, 72, 80 and 90Hz.

: Not a game, but rather a utility to connect to your computer to watch movies, browse the web or play games on a giant virtual screen or in various theater environments. Developer Guy Godin says Virtual Desktop will allow Quest 2 streams at higher resolutions, a higher maximum bitrate (150 Mbps instead of 100) and supports 60, 72, 80 and 90Hz. Release date: May 21st, 2019

May 21st, 2019 Developer: Guy Godin

Guy Godin Price: $20

Store link

– – — – –

This is by no means an exhaustive list, so if you’re overhauling your Quest game, or know of one that’s getting some graphical bumps to optimize for Quest 2, let us know in the comments below!