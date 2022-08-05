Quest’s v43 software update has already rolled out on the Public Test Channel, however now it seems Meta is getting ready to unlock a number of long overdue video capture options, like the ability to record in 16:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, it appears some settings specific to the company’s upcoming headset Project Cambria have cropped up as well.

Reddit user ‘deliciouspotato2’ spotted a few menus that Meta may not have intended to release just yet. The settings seen below were allegedly pushed out through the Public Test Channel for v43, an opt-in program which gives normal headset owners access to software updates before they’re pushed out to everyone else.

Ever since the original Quest launched in 2019, the platform has only ever allowed recording in a 1:1 aspect ratio—the same as image below.

Users have historically sidestepped this limitation with the help of SideQuest, an unofficial sideloading software that lets you install games and tools not sanctioned by Meta. We haven’t been able to verify if the image is authentic, however there’s a strong case for it.

Back in early July, Meta opened up 16:9 recording to developers, including the ability to change capture resolution and frame rate, so it makes sense the company would eventually roll out the features to users too. Granted, the 1,920×1,080 footage is essentially just a cropped version of that native 1:1 aspect ratio, however it certainly makes life easier for content creators and anyone who wants to share video on standard TV screens or monitors.

With the entrance of Quest App Lab, which allows for easier rollout of experimental and early access content, and the ability to play PC VR games through a Wi-Fi router (AirLink), Meta seems to be zeroing in on many of SideQuest’s main draws.

As for Project Cambria, the very same Reddit user ‘deliciouspotato2’ also spotted some settings that are undeniably linked to the company’s upcoming premium standalone. Eye-tracking and “Natural Facial Expressions” seem to have their own software toggles.

In terms of Meta VR headsets, both face and eye-tracking are entirely unique to Project Cambria, or what rumors hold is actually set to be called Quest Pro. The high-end standalone VR headset is slated to include color passthrough cameras which will allow it do both virtual reality and augmented reality tasks, aka mixed reality.

Meta hasn’t given us an official launch date or price, although the company has said it’s coming this year and set to sell “significantly higher” than $800. Here’s a quick list of the most important articles to read if you’re hungry for more cutting-edge info on upcoming Meta tech: