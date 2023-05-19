Quest’s Favorite Rocket League-style Sport ‘NOCK’ Coming to PSVR 2 Soon, Trailer Here

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

NOCK, the Rocket League-inspired VR sport that arms you with bow and arrow, is coming to PSVR 2 next week, bringing its fast-paced action to cross-platform online play.

First launched on Quest 2 in in early 2022, developing studio Normal says Nock will arrive on PSVR 2 on May 25th.

The studio says in a PS blog post that Nock will run at 90hz on the highest resolution with no foveation or reprojection. To boot, the team says there was enough leftover compute to render a second camera, letting live observers watch a match in progress, or stream to other platforms.

Nock on PSVR 2 is set to arrive with a free season pass, letting you unlock over 30 skins, bows, and blocks as you progress through the game.

The studio says its supporting cross-platform play with all major platforms. The game is currently available on Quest and Pico headsets, and is marked as ‘coming soon’ on Steam for PC VR.

You can wishlist the game on the PS Store here.