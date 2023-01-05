Razer is getting into the VR accessory game soon, as the company announced at CES 2023 that it’s selling a head strap system and facial interface built specifically for Meta Quest 2.

The accessories were built by Razer in collaboration with ResMed, a San Diego, California-based medical equipment company that knows its way around all-day comfort.

“Designed for long-lasting comfort and weight-balanced support, the Razer Adjustable Head Strap System was created with all head shapes in mind. The high-performance nylon material provides reliability, comfort, and durability while the optimized weight distribution allows for more balance during active gameplay. The soft adjustable straps will help gamers find their perfect fit and quick slip-on design ensures little interruption in resuming gameplay,” Razer says in a press statement.

Razer’s headstrap is said to be made from a high-performance nylon material that ensures optimized weight distribution, a slip-on design, and soft adjustable straps.

The Razer Facial Interface is said to offer extended comfort and optimized support, owing to its “ultra-thin textured and profiled membranes,” the Razer Facial Interface is said to eliminate facial pressure. Made from medical grade, hypoallergenic materials, the interface blocks light while still providing ventilation.

Both of Razer’s VR peripherals for Quest 2 are slated to launch in the US sometime in Q1 2023, with plans to expand into other regions in the future, the company says. There’s no word on pricing, but knowing Razer, it’s definitely going to beat the third-party white label products awash on Amazon and eBay.