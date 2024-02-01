Meta today announced its fourth quarter earnings for 2023, revealing how Reality Labs has fared during the holiday season. It’s been a banner quarter for Meta’s XR division, with Reality Labs posting record revenue numbers, but also record costs.

During its Q4 earnings call, Meta revealed its XR division had crossed over $1 billion in revenue for the first time, but also had its biggest quarter in terms of costs at $5.72 billion, resulting in a quarterly loss of $4.65 billion. This beats the division’s revenue record of $877 million in Q4 2022, and handily beats it’s second largest quarters for costs of operation in Q4 2022, $5.01 billion.

Image created by Road to VR, data courtesy Meta

Meta says its uptick in revenue was primarily driven by Quest 3 sales, its latest VR headset released in October 2023. Undoubtedly some of that record revenue was also supported by Quest 2, which was dropped from $300 to $250 prior to the holiday season, putting the company’s 2020-era headset at half the price of the new Quest 3.

SEE ALSO
Report: Pico to Layoff "hundreds" as Company Shifts Focus to Hardware

Meta revealed that in addition to strong Quest sales, EssilorLuxottica is set to manufacture more Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses to fulfill continued demand.

Holiday quarters are typically the most performant, and this is absolutely true for Meta’s Reality Labs division, showing over a 47% increase in revenue year-over-year. Here’s a closer look at revenue gains year-over-year:

The company says however we can expect “more meaningful losses” in the coming years, as Meta says it will continue to invest in the XR space. This is largely expected, as the company has been insistent that major investment expenses may not pay off until the 2030s.

We’re still listening in on the earnings call and diving into the particulars, so check back soon as this story is breaking.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Anonymous

    Despite all these hard evidence, continued devotion and heavy lifting for the entire VR industry, the elitist PCVR community will still shit on the Quest just because FB and Standalone in general because devs shouldn’t be “greedy”.

    • ViRGiN

      Large portion of them absolutetly believe most Quests sold are used exclusively with SteamVR; and that praydog mods helped to move tens of thousands of headsets LMAO

  • MackRogers

    Since 2022 Meta Labs has lost $22 billion.

    For what? I have seen nothing more interesting in terms of use case that Valve didn’t accomplish with index years earlier. Standalone has added nothing to the experience and was premature at best.

    Running it off a cellphone chip and putting all your hope in qualcomm turned out to be a disastrous call. This will continue forward.

    • MeowMix

      over half of RL spending is on AR and research …..
      JFC dood, do you ever turn off ? ….

  • Dragon Marble

    So wonderful to see both the record-breaking revenue and the record-breaking expenses! To the mainstream media who spread the false narrative of Meta pivoting away from VR and who declared VR dead based on the 2023Q3 revenue: 1) I told you so, 2) next time educate yourself of the subject before you write about something.

  • Till Eulenspiegel

    Apple is doing the marketing for VR/AR and Meta is getting the benefits.

    “Have you heard about that Apple Vision Pro? It looks interesting… shit, it’s so expensive!”

    “The Meta Quest 3 is much cheaper, let’s get one to try it out.”

  • ViRGiN

    Thanks Mark for continious belief in this massive project.