‘Rec Room’ is Getting a Mario Kart-style Racer on September 29th, Trailer Here

Rec Room, arguably the most successful social VR platform, today announced at its annual Rec Con conference that it’s getting a new go-kart racing mini-game that will let you duke it out against your friends and strangers in six-player online matches.

Called ‘Rec Rally’, the new mini-game is set to launch on September 29th, arriving for free on all supported platforms.

Like many of its bespoke mini-games and user-generated creations, Rec Rally will be available with cross-play support so you can race your friends on any platform.

We’re going hands-on before it launches, so make sure to check back soon for our impressions.

Rec Room’s outside financing, of which it now boasts a lifetime total of $149 million, has allowed the team to offer support to a wide range of devices over the past few years, now offering versions on Android, iOS, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Oculus Quest, and all SteamVR-compatible headsets.

Rec Room is free to play, however it’s been bolstered by its nascent digital economy where users can buy items using in-game tokens. One of the biggest additions of late is the ability for the platform’s premiums (paid) users to not only make and sell user-generated items for tokens, but also convert those tokens to real cash.