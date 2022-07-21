New Footage Shows ‘Red Matter 2’ Pushing the Limits of Quest 2 Graphics

By
Ben Lang
-
4

In its announcement of Red Matter 2 earlier this year, developer Vertical Robot made the ambitious claim that it would deliver the “best graphics on mobile VR to date.” And now a new video shows the studio backing up its claim with some evidence.

While the Quest 2 library certainly has some great looking games, most have targeted a low-poly art style to match the headset’s limited processing power. Games aiming for a ‘realistic’ art style have a much harder time delivering the little details like lighting, reflections, shadows, and particles that add a sense of realism.

With the release on Red Matter 2 next month, targeting that challenging realistic art style, developer Vertical Robot aims to deliver the “best graphics on mobile VR to date,” and it looks like they might just pull it off. A new video released this week shows some of the visual details the studio has optimized to look great and still run well with Quest 2’s limited power budget.

As far as Quest 2 games go, we have to admit this is looking very impressive.

Most of the features shown in the video are taken for granted on console and PC games, especially in non-VR games which use a method of rendering that makes such visual details easier to run. But on Quest 2—which is powered by little more than a smartphone processor—it’s rare to see things like ray-traced reflections, volumetric lights, reflective transparency, and the like.

'Red Matter 2' Screenshots
1 of 4
Image courtesy Vertical Robot
Image courtesy Vertical Robot
Image courtesy Vertical Robot
Image courtesy Vertical Robot

Red Matter 2 is set to launch on August 18th on Quest 2. It’s also coming to PC VR on the same day, and we’re curious to see how much further the graphics can be pushed with that extra PC power.

  • NL_VR

    Looks great

  • Octogod

    Astonishing for mobile

  • Love the glass bottle shader work going on here. Nice little nod to Valve. It would be kind of funny if liquid containers became the Wilhelm Scream of VR.

  • Rosko

    I really enjoyed the first game.