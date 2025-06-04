Rumors surfaced late last year that Apple was looking to finally add VR motion controllers to Vision Pro, albeit through an unusual collaboration with Sony to support PSVR 2’s Sense Controllers. Now, 9to5Mac reports that the project is still on track, and official news could come as early as next week.

The report states that not only is visionOS slated to add official support for PSVR 2’s Sense Controllers, but also PlayStation and Xbox gamepads.

9to5Mac wasn’t able to confirm whether the controller update will definitely be announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next week, or rather later in the year, however the Cupertino tech giant is set to announce changes coming to visionOS 26 at WWDC—a notable naming shift also set to affect macOS and iOS.

Hideo Kojima wearing Apple Vision Pro | generative extend based on an image courtesy Hideo Kojima

Vision Pro has presented a unique challenge to VR developers since the mixed reality headset’s February 2024 launch. The $3,500 XR device currently only supports hand-tracking and Bluetooth accessories, such as traditional gamepads, keyboards, and headphones, forcing XR studios to either start new projects, or retroactively add hand-tracking to existing games.

That doesn’t always make sense, as many games are specifically designed around motion controllers. Essentially, this could set the stage for more games, both traditional and XR, to launch on Vision Pro’s App Store.

SEE ALSO
Apple's Latest AI Tools Coming to Vision Pro in April, Developer Preview Now Available

That said, adding PSVR 2 controllers to Vision Pro likely won’t be a massive sales driver of the admittedly pricey headset, which has largely been couched as a spatial computer instead of a game console. It is however a sign that Apple may finally be ready to fully embrace motion controllers in cheaper versions of the headset in the future though.

This follows a series of reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, which claim Apple approached Sony in early 2024 to officially integrate PSVR 2’s controllers. Notably, Apple confirmed only a few months prior to the reported talks that it had no plans to make or support VR controllers.

We’ll of course be following the big keynote, which kicks off on Monday, June 9th at 10 AM PT (local time here). You can follow along with us by tuning into Apple’s YouTube Channel.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Andrew Jakobs

    Nice and all it supports PSVR2 controllers, but you can't buy them separate, except used. At least I don't see them on the platstation store or any store which sells psvr2.

    • polysix

      You stupid twot. If this goes ahead of course they'll sell them seperately.

      • Arno van Wingerde

        Exactly, but even if they would not: $400 for 2 controllers is an absolute steal for AVP owners!

  • STL

    Okay, let’s consider the AVP as a PCVR headset. Does it support Wi-Fi 7 for maximum data transfer? What FOV can be used horizontally and vertically? How long does the battery last? Does Virtual Desktop run on it?
    To make it short: there is small to none advantage of an AVP against a Quest 3.

    • sfmike

      Except visual quality due to the two micro-OLED displays, each with a resolution of 3660 x 3200 pixels. That's a big deal and enhances anything you do on the AVP.

      • STL

        I should have expect such a comment. The higher resolution could be a benefit, but with Wifi-6E only, how do I get the data to the AVP? I‘m not willing to consider a cable as a valid alternative.
        But I fully agree on the OLED part. That’s a true advantage.