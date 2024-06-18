At $3,500, Vision Pro is undoubtedly expensive, which many are rightfully hoping will be remedied in a prospective follow-up. Now, according to a report from The Information, Apple may be ditching the ‘Pro’ aspect of its next-gen Vision headsets altogether, instead aiming to release a single “more affordable” device in late 2025.

It’s rumored that Apple was slated to release two headsets: an expensive Pro-style device and a cheaper version targeted more squarely at consumers, much like how the company positions iPhone in its lineup today.

Now, citing an employee at a manufacturer that makes key components for the Vision Pro, The Information reports Apple has suspended work on that high-end follow-up due to slowing sales of the $3,500 Vision Pro.

Image courtesy Apple

There may be hope though, at least for anyone without the budget to shell out what amounts to a good used Honda Civic. According sources both involved in the supply chain and in the manufacturing of the headset, the company is “still working on releasing a more affordable Vision product with fewer features before the end of 2025.”

Granted, it’s important to note that Apple often leaks incorrect information in a bid to nail prospective leakers, so this (and any Apple report for that matter) should be taken with a heaping handful of salt.

This follows Apple’s announcement it was getting set to release Vision Pro outside of the US for the first time, which includes mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.

Whether it’s “more affordable” or not, there’s a lot Apple can do to appeal to the masses without drastically sacrificing quality. Check out our article on the 6 Things Vision Pro Needs Before It Can Go Mainstream to see how.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • MosBen

    Huh, I called that one nicely.

    • Zantetsu

      Bully for you.

  • Zantetsu

    Don't think you can get a good used Honda Civic for $3,500. Just saying.

  • Pro pushed out for tech improvements and "air" brought forward to compete in XR platform wars- both very good things.

    Quest market proves The Spatial Generation is young and will grow up over the next decade. They will bring XR to the masses by mainstreaming the technology. Price point has to come down to capture adolescents growing up into 18-35 over a 10 year curve. It is their internet moment.

    The Eternal September of spatial comes along with this generation popularizing the medium for everyone to then use.

    These are the Good Ol Days!

  • LET'S EFFING GOOOO!!!
    $999 or thereabouts and I am in like Flynn!!
    [ ]^ )

  • Jeff

    In regards to having "fewer features", I certainly hope this means reduced calibur of specs / parts. While Apple contributes a different perspective and level of experience, the actual feature set is already lacking compared to all the other players to the point it completely forgoes huge category segments. Scale back on the fluff that no one asked for, but it still needs to push much further and concede that their stubborn ommissions were a mistake.

  • xyzs

    Darn, people are not buying a couple Vision Pros per family ??
    We made them almost for free yet !
    10 seconds of work and Tim Cook can buy one, why the rest is not following ?

  • ApocalypseShadow

    Something that wasn't going to release isn't releasing. Huge duh. Huge amount of Morton's salt.

    The next headset was always going to be an inexpensive one. Why release a 'second' developers headset? What would be the point of that?

  • Albert Hartman

    could save money by ditching front face display