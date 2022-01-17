Apple’s upcoming VR headset was purportedly slated to arrive sometime this year. Now according to a recent Bloomberg report, those launch plans may be delayed by a few months, potentially pushing release to 2023.

According to the report, Apple’s VR headset was originally set to get its big reveal at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this June, and would be subsequently released sometime later in 2022.

Citing people familiar with the situation, the report maintains that development challenges related to “overheating, cameras and software” have been stumbling blocks, likely pushing its 2022 launch to 2023.

Thermal challenges are owed to the standalone headset’s chipset, which is said to be similar in power to the M1 Pro chip released in the latest MacBook Pro.

It’s said that Apple is sourcing the device’s on-board cameras for passthrough AR from LG Innotek, however production may begin “as early as the second quarter of this year.”

As for software, the standalone is said to run its own operating system called rOS, which is said to focus on communication tools and media consumption.

Bloomberg’s source maintains that the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to bring focus during its 2023 developer conference to filling out a bespoke virtual and augmented reality app store for the device.

Apple has purportedly informed supply-chain partners of the delay, however vendors have been instructed to have units available at the end of this year in preparation for launch.

Previous reports held that Apple’s upcoming VR headset will have AR capabilities, making it a precursor to its long-rumored full-fledged AR glasses. It’s rumored to be equipped with more than a dozen cameras for room-scale tracking, hand-tracking, eye-tracking, and passthrough AR. The device, which is allegedly fitted with dual 8K displays, is also said to cost $3,000.

Like all things Apple, none of that has been confirmed by the company, so we’ll just have to wait and see what specs and price Apple is targeting.

Meanwhile, Meta (formerly Facebook) is working on its own VR/AR headset, codenamed Project Cambria, which may be positioned as direct competition to Apple’s own when the time comes.

Granted, Meta has been leading the charge with consumer-focused devices that typically fit somewhere around console prices whilst Apple is, well, Apple. If these admittedly tantalizing reports can be believed, it appears both Apple and Meta are using VR headsets with passthrough AR (sometimes referred to as mixed reality) will play out as valuable test beds for future AR glasses—a thus far enterprise-focused segment that’s aiming to eventually replace the smartphone as the dominant portable computing device.

  • kontis

    the standalone is said to run its own operating system called rOS, which is said to focus on communication tools and media consumption.

    If it’s another dystopia aspiring single-store walled garden like iOS we are doomed.
    You won’t be able to take a dump on Mars without paying 30% to someone in Silcon Valley to open the toilet with app on their devices. It is already bad on Smartphones. XR will make it 10x worse.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    Valve Time
    Announcement: “We plan to release on mm-yyyy.”
    Actual release date: Shortly after they think it is ready, whenever that is.

    Apple Time
    Announcement: “The product doesn’t exist”
    Actual release date: Shortly after they think it is ready, whenever that is.

    In both cases there is barely any connection between announcement and release, and no realistic way to determine the release date before they actually ship. Which may be never.

    • That may be true, but Apple better say *somethin’* in June ….

    • Bob

      You can add Nintendo on there too. And what do they all have in common? They don’t cave in to media pressure on product launch schedules. They do what they want, when they want and how long they want. They go at their own pace without allowing outside forces to affect their own product development operations.

      Only when the product meets their own internal quality assurance expectations, they will announce its existence which almost always leads to a release date within the same year.

      The release date for a product from Apple and Valve comes with its official unveiling to the public so there is a correlation between announcement and release.

  • jimmy

    I’m so hyped to see meta knockout apple with a headset 3 time cheaper and 10 time better, if meta want win the high end vr war against Sony and apple and maybe valve they need to go all in on the high end, make it as good as humanly possible it’s not meant to be mainstream it’s supposed to be your shining star, like the Tesla model s plaid for Elon

  • ApocalypseShadow

    I wouldn’t worry about it. It’s just the same parroted thing over and over that walled gardens are bad.

    The reason why we have gotten where we are now is because of different “farmers” and their walled gardens like IBM, Commodore, Texas instruments, etc in making hardware and competing with other farmers with exclusive features you didn’t find on other products.

    On console, farmers like Nintendo, Sega, NEC, Atari, Sony, Microsoft, etc competed to create better products and lowered prices of entry for consumers with their walled gardens. Not only did they bare fruit, we get to enjoy what they planted years ago.

    Somehow, a walled garden is frowned upon. It’s only bad when a farmer has high prices for their produce and control the industry with a monopoly. But there’s nothing wrong with having your own garden or being a farmer. But you’ll see individuals keep chirp chirping away about walked gardens being bad.

    If there was only ONE garden, or every garden planting the same products, we’d have no innovation and high prices.

  • tomchall

